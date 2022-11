AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn junior Oscar Chapman is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Ray Guy Award for the nation's best punter, the Augusta Sports Council announced Monday. Advancing among a group of 81 nominees, Chapman ranks third in the SEC s averaging 43.9 yards on 53 punts this season, inducing 27 fair catches while booming 12 punts of 50 or more yards, including a season-best 61-yarder against Missouri.

AUBURN, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO