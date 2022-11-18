ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A childhood friend is fundraising to help a Florida newspaper editor and former Rochelle resident recover from the devastating damage of Hurricane Ian. “I’ve known Marcy Russell Shortuse most of my life,” Amy Chura Mosher said. “We grew up together in Rochelle, both eventually relocating to Florida. We need to support Marcy’s family as they repair/rebuild their home in Englewood, Florida. These funds will be used for repair and rebuild and replacing items lost in the storm as well as anything they might need in the meantime like groceries, bills, temporary housing, etc.”

