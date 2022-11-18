Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Get to Know RPD: Dispatcher Jackson going on 2nd year with department
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Dispatcher Candice Jackson has been with the department for one year and works overnight shifts. Jackson’s responsibilities in her position include answering non-emergency calls and 911 calls and dispatching the proper responders from RPD, the Rochelle Fire Department and the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District. She has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University.
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 19
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 19 at 2:41 p.m., Rochelle Police arrested Matthew Miller, 18, Earlville, on an outstanding Kendall County warrant. Miller posted $375 bail and a court date has been set for Dec. 7. On Nov. 19 at 7:48 a.m., Rochelle Police cited Mayra Leticia Flores, 34, Houston,...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 18-20, 2022
OREGON — On Nov. 18 at approximately 7:19 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop at Illinois Route 26 and Lanark Road. After a brief investigation, Denzel Stokes, 24, of Freeport, was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis. Stokes was also cited for illegal window tint, expired registration and illegal transportation of alcohol. Stokes was released on scene with a return court date.
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
Two Rockford women taken to hospital after being shot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two women had to be taken to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot. Rockford Police officers responded to Arcadia Terrace, near Kilburn, just before 1 a.m. They saw a sedan driving away when they got there. The pulled it over and found two women inside, both with gunshot wounds […]
Fight Breaks Out Between Two Residents At Illinois Nursing Home
Things got ugly at a nursing home in Illinois when two residents started brawling. My father passed away a few years ago and my mom is in her late seventies. Since I am an only child, I have done a lot of bonding with her. Along the way, I think I have learned a lot about senior citizens. At the same time, my wife and I have raised a daughter. That sure has taught me a lot about children too.
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Bowling: Hubs take 12th at Guilford Survivor Invitational
ROCKFORD — The Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team competed in the Guilford Survivor Invitational at Don Carter Lanes on Saturday, finishing 11th out of 22 schools after the four-game qualifying round and ending the tournament in 12th place overall. Rochelle rolled a 3,491 series total, with senior Evin Odle rolling a 751 (187.8 average) while freshman Andrew Powell fired with a 733 (183.3 average).
Rochelle News-Leader
Former Rochelle resident recovering from Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A childhood friend is fundraising to help a Florida newspaper editor and former Rochelle resident recover from the devastating damage of Hurricane Ian. “I’ve known Marcy Russell Shortuse most of my life,” Amy Chura Mosher said. “We grew up together in Rochelle, both eventually relocating to Florida. We need to support Marcy’s family as they repair/rebuild their home in Englewood, Florida. These funds will be used for repair and rebuild and replacing items lost in the storm as well as anything they might need in the meantime like groceries, bills, temporary housing, etc.”
Rochelle News-Leader
Park board: Shelter purchase approved
ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Flagg Rochelle Community Park District Board of Directors unanimously approved a $28,650 purchase of a new shelter for Cooper Park. The previous shelter in the southeast portion of the park was recently removed. The new shelter will be 20 feet by...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle man displaying Native American artifact collection at library
ROCHELLE — Currently on display at the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library is a Native American artifact collection owned by Steve O’Connor of Rochelle. The display will be up at the library for the rest of November, which is National Native American Heritage Month. It features artifacts found around the region including in Wisconsin and the suburbs of Illinois.
Rochelle News-Leader
Swinton heads up bottle caps to benches program
ROCHELLE — Dennis Swinton of Rochelle and Kiwanis Golden K has spent the past three years heading up a plastic bottle cap recycling program with youth clubs and donors in the community. The project has yielded six benches. The endeavor started when Swinton was working with the Rochelle Township...
Car crashes, rolls over into into parking lot of First Free Church
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are on scene at a car crash near the intersection of N. Mulford Road and Churchview Drive. Traffic was closed on Spring Creek and Mulford, but has since been re-opened in all directions. One car rolled, overturning and eventually landing in the First Free Rockford Church’s parking lot. The […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Beauty Bar celebrates third anniversary with ribbon cutting
ROCHELLE — On Friday, Beauty Bar, a salon at 310 N. Main St., celebrated its third anniversary and joining the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. One of the owners of the business, Diana Valdez, said many of those that attended Friday have been with the business since the very beginning when they were working out of their homes and kitchens.
Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Cheerleading: JV team takes first at Wilmington Invitational
WILMINGTON — The Rochelle Township High School junior varsity cheerleading team competed in the Wilmington Invitational on Sunday, finishing first in the Medium Division. The team includes Julia Livingston, Maycie Powell, Ryelee Bogle, Madigan Williams, Cambrey Rodeghero (back row left to right), Marianna Saldana, Ashley Dickey, Naleia Fonfara, Sophia Favela and Jocelyn Cervantes (front row left to right). Not pictured is Lydia Osborne. The team is coached by Mychaela Hurst.
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS board: Bid approved for HVAC system work
ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Rochelle Township High School Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a bid to upgrade the building's HVAC automation system. RTHS secured bids from various contractors this month to upgrade the system. The district's architect, GreenAssociates, led the process and got...
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a permit. For […]
Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed
If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
WIFR
Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash Wednesday morning near the Chicago Rockford International Airport closed the road to traffic during commute time. First responders received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a crash on Beltline Road, on the bridge portion crossing the Kishwaukee River. 23 News was on the scene, where it appeared a garbage truck and car collided head on.
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
