There it was...the shoe I'd been waiting to drop! Let's just say it, yesterday's game SUCKED. We didn't even look like we came to play, AT HOME - mind you, against the Cowboys. But then again, we had the game of our season the weekend before winning against the Buffalo Bills. While the Dallas Cowboys, got a slap in the face losing to our biggest rivals Green Bay Packers. Not surprised they came fired-up and ready to play!

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO