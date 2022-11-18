Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
St. Cloud Organization Going Orange for 16 Days
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization wants you to join them and Orange the World. Zonta Club of St. Cloud and Zonta International will be displaying orange lights during the 16 days of advocacy to support victims of gender-based violence. From this Friday through December 10th the...
Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota
If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th. The ice loop is a...
Viral Vikings Fan Reacts Again! Did She Find a Positive in Second Loss? [Video]
There it was...the shoe I'd been waiting to drop! Let's just say it, yesterday's game SUCKED. We didn't even look like we came to play, AT HOME - mind you, against the Cowboys. But then again, we had the game of our season the weekend before winning against the Buffalo Bills. While the Dallas Cowboys, got a slap in the face losing to our biggest rivals Green Bay Packers. Not surprised they came fired-up and ready to play!
The Most Lopsided Losses In Vikings History
If you felt like Sunday's loss to the Cowboys was a beatdown for the ages, you were right. But it wasn't the worst loss in Vikings history... at least not mathematically. The 37 point loss to Dallas this weekend actually checks in as the sixth-worst loss ever for the team.
Win Your Favorite Tree Decor at Mall of America Tree Festival
Looking at elaborately decorated Christmas Trees is as enjoyable as looking at the lighting displays all over the state of Minnesota. The thing here, is that you get to stay warm. That's a major bonus!. Mall of America in Bloomington has their annual Festival of Trees. They have teamed up...
MN Landscape Arboretum All Decked Out for the Holidays
CHASKA (WJON News) -- The winter lights are on display at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. The .75-mile walking route is lit up with light displays. You can see a 16-foot weeping willow tree and walk through the giant apple, which pays tribute to the Horticultural Research Center's apple research. There's also marshmallow roasting over an open fire at the S'mores Village.
Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Extended
FOLEY -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca will last a little longer. Project officials had hoped to reopen the highway at the start of the week. But, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says due to this week's snow, crews are unable to put down the road markings.
