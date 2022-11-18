ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Organization Going Orange for 16 Days

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization wants you to join them and Orange the World. Zonta Club of St. Cloud and Zonta International will be displaying orange lights during the 16 days of advocacy to support victims of gender-based violence. From this Friday through December 10th the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Viral Vikings Fan Reacts Again! Did She Find a Positive in Second Loss? [Video]

There it was...the shoe I'd been waiting to drop! Let's just say it, yesterday's game SUCKED. We didn't even look like we came to play, AT HOME - mind you, against the Cowboys. But then again, we had the game of our season the weekend before winning against the Buffalo Bills. While the Dallas Cowboys, got a slap in the face losing to our biggest rivals Green Bay Packers. Not surprised they came fired-up and ready to play!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

The Most Lopsided Losses In Vikings History

If you felt like Sunday's loss to the Cowboys was a beatdown for the ages, you were right. But it wasn't the worst loss in Vikings history... at least not mathematically. The 37 point loss to Dallas this weekend actually checks in as the sixth-worst loss ever for the team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

MN Landscape Arboretum All Decked Out for the Holidays

CHASKA (WJON News) -- The winter lights are on display at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. The .75-mile walking route is lit up with light displays. You can see a 16-foot weeping willow tree and walk through the giant apple, which pays tribute to the Horticultural Research Center's apple research. There's also marshmallow roasting over an open fire at the S'mores Village.
CHASKA, MN
MIX 94.9

Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Extended

FOLEY -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca will last a little longer. Project officials had hoped to reopen the highway at the start of the week. But, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says due to this week's snow, crews are unable to put down the road markings.
FOLEY, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

