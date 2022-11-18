ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Finalized Their Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially ended their marriage. During a Tuesday night (Nov. 15) performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Ballerini revealed that her divorce from fellow singer Evans was finalized earlier that morning. The appointment to confirm the divorce happened to occur on the same...
Kelsea Ballerini Reaches Divorce Settlement With Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement in their divorce, just over two months after Ballerini filed for divorce from the Australian country singer in August of 2022. According to court documents People obtained, Ballerini and Evans came to an agreement on the issues surrounding their divorce on...
Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

