Local Animal Rescue Center Looking To The Community For Support
MEET ONE COOL CAT - HANSEL. Just look at that sassy cat. This beautiful, friendly cat is waiting for his new home. You can find him and many of his friends at Green Acres Animal Rescue in St. Augusta. Hansel is the life of the party and is full of energy. This sweet medium-sized male shorthaired cat loves everyone. He also loves watching birds and playing with his foster brother Chance.
Tri County Humane Society Has Some Great Critters Up For Adoption
Meet Oliver! This rabbit arrived after the previous owners developed allergies. Came in with his best friend Opal and they absolutely love each other! They should go home together and they qualify for BOGO for besties! Ask staff for more details! Can be timid with new surroundings and may take a little time to adjust to a new environment.
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
KARE
Why cats pawsitively love St. Paul-based Purrniture Cat Furniture
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Ask Darryl Michaelson about his company — designing and manufacturing cat furniture — and he'll tell you, "It's a happy business." A happy business that started as a hobby. When Michaelson was 24 years old, he wanted to get his pets a cat...
fox9.com
Urgent plea from a Minnesota nonprofit that ensures families in need have Thanksgiving dinner
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota nonprofit that steps up every year to make sure families in need have a Thanksgiving Day dinner is issuing an urgent plea for help. Traditionally, the Minnesota Rapid Response Coalition helps to feed about six hundred people on Thanksgiving. This year though, the nonprofit's plan for a "Thanksgiving dinner to-go" fell through just a few days ago when a grocer the organization partnered with said they could only provide butter.
JoeTown WinterWalk Festival Family Event Coming Soon
It's that time of year again, let's have some fun with Winter! There needs to be some things that are good about the season... and this is one of those events!. JoeTown WInterWalk Festival is happening December 2-3 in downtown St. Joseph. WinterWalk is a festival that has events for every member of the family. There is a time to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Bello Cucina patio. There will be a tree lighting ceremony at the St. Joe Parish lawn, live music at Krewe Restaurant, ornament making for kids at Heritage Hall, and several other events!
Central Minnesota Holiday Light Parade Calendar for 2022
Looking for a holiday light parade to attend near you? Check out the ones we know about below, and if there's one we should add, email it to us here. Alexandria - Lights on Broadway Parade November 25th @ 6 PM. Join the fun of the 1st Annual Lights On...
Metro Bus Announces Holiday Service Schedules
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced its schedules for the upcoming holidays. There will be no service of any kind on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. On Friday, November 25th, there will be regular weekday service for Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride, and ConneX. On both...
Let them eat pie at the Lexington restaurant in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn — The Lexington is a St. Paul institution. The supper club offers an elevated menu that has classic supper club favorites, like the relish tray, chicken pot pie, and popovers along with some new interpretation of classic dishes. They've added pie to the dessert menu. In...
Top 7 Places Around St. Cloud to Warm Up with a Cup of Soup!
Nothing I enjoy more on a cold day is a warm, cup of soup that I can wrap my hands around, take in the aroma, then dig in! If you asked me to choose a favorite I probably couldn't, I love pretty much all of them!. Chicken noodle soup, wild...
Holiday Light Shows in the Twin Cities
Experience the holiday magic of dazzling lights around the metro area The post Holiday Light Shows in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
St. Cloud V.A. Recognizing Care Givers This Month
November is National Family Care Giver Month. The St. Cloud V.A. is recognizing care givers who offer services to veterans. I was joined this week on WJON by Jessica Behrendts from the Care Giver Support program at the St. Cloud V.A. and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A.
Find Holiday Gifts & Savings At ‘Made In Minnesota’ This Weekend In St. Cloud
It's just about time for our big Made In Minnesota Event! I'm so excited about this year's event. We have well over 100 vendors that will be displaying their Made in Minnesota goods, and you are invited to the party. UNIQUE GIFTS. If you are looking for great quality, unique...
Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can burn off some calories before you sit down for that big meal on Thanksgiving Day. The CentraCare Wishbone Run is being held again this year at the St. Cloud Area YMCA. This longstanding tradition includes a 5K run, two mile walk, and a Little Turkeys 1K run.
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
100 Year Old Building On East St. Germain St. Getting New Life
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Mackrell building has stood at 413-415 East St. Germain Street since 1922. It has had a lot of businesses in it over the past century but the new owner believes the best is yet to come for the building. Moxie Ladies owner Marla Waseka...
Stearns History Museum Awarded Portion of Legacy Funding Grant
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Stearns History Museum is one of 42 recipients getting a portion of a nearly $5-million grant. The Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Large Grants are awarded annually to help organizations preserve and share Minnesota History. The Stearns History Museum was awarded over $120,000. Amy...
Area Doctor Hopes His Story On Marrow Donation Inspires Others
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A national organization aimed to help people with life-threatening blood cancers is hoping to grow their donor pool. For over 30 years, Be The Match has managed the most diverse marrow registry in the world to help save lives through transplant. Their reach has now...
Ely Echo
DNR links poor deer harvest to wolves, weather
What is turning into an abysmal firearms deer season has gotten the attention of the Minnesota DNR. And while last year’s tough winter limited population growth, there’s a growing trend to look at the impact of wolves as well. In the first three days of the season, where...
St. Cloud Police Doing Southside Neighborhood Safety Walks
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Community Engagement officers will be going door to door to promote safety in some St. Cloud neighborhoods this week. The St. Cloud Police Department, Landlord Task Force, COP House Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University are teaming up for a series of southside neighborhood safety walks.
