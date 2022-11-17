Read full article on original website
Elkhorn's Father Fangman says photo card collage reminds him to be thankful
You might never really know what happens when you send photo cards during the holidays. Unless you're mailing one to a pastor at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn.
Nebraska county attorney faces 1 year in prison after using office to go after ex-wife’s boyfriend
County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law in federal court.
WOWT
‘A new future’: Omaha nonprofit graduates over 100 people from poverty
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty held its annual graduation to celebrate getting another chance at life. Cece Khondowe completed Omaha Bridges’ ten-week educational program in April of this year which provided her with the necessary resources to stabilize her life. “I got to a point...
KETV.com
Foundation celebrates Malcolm X induction to Nebraska Hall of Fame
The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Saturday celebrated the civil rights leader's induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Organizers say his legacy extends far beyond his national efforts, reaching right here to Omaha. Minister. Orator. Scholar. Activist. Malcolm X encompassed all these attributes and more in his nearly 40...
KETV.com
Late Omaha, Bennington police officer celebrated with funeral service Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. — Mark Sundermeier, a longtime law enforcement officer with a variety of agencies, was celebrated Saturday afternoon as hundreds attended his funeral service. Sundermeier died while scuba diving in Hawaii in October. He served in the Omaha Police Department for 25 years before founding, and serving on,...
etxview.com
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
Omaha police notice younger people connected to crime more often
This summer Omaha saw a rise in crimes like homicides and felony assaults. OPD attributes it to young people - some identified as gang members.
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA — Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in...
News Channel Nebraska
Ex-attorney from Fremont pleads guilty to civil rights violation
FREMONT, Neb. -- A former Dodge County Attorney from Fremont has pleaded guilty in a civil rights violation case. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 47-year-old Oliver Glass, of Fremont, pleaded guilty to a Criminal Information charging him with conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law. Officials...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all
Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
kfornow.com
Vandalism Cases May Be Linked To Social Media Challenge
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–A social media challenge apparently has prompted some younger kids or teens to go out and vandalize fences to at least four southeast Lincoln homes over the weekend. LPD Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News vinyl fences were damaged by jumping through and damaging the pickets...
WOWT
Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting
Nebraska military couple fights for unemployment benefits. A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for unemployment after leaving her job. Cold and windy Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Wind chills in the teens and...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
kiowacountypress.net
Reimagining ways to get struggling Nebraska families back on track
(Nebraska News Connection) With a new legislative session on the horizon and new legislators after the November elections, the Coalition for a Strong Nebraska is bringing policymakers, nonprofits, service providers and state agencies together to find solutions to the most pressing issues facing Nebraskans. Laurie Ponce, director of the Coalition,...
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
WOWT
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
WOWT
Former Omaha bar owner pleads guilty to obstruction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former bar owner changed his plea in court Thursday to guilty. Chad McMahon changed his plea and was fined $400 for one count of misdemeanor obstruction. Omaha Police had been investigating six underage customers who were served alcohol — one of them getting into a...
KETV.com
'Trying to conserve what we do have': Amoxicillin shortage in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Supply chain struggles with turkeys and eggs are not the only shortages on Nebraskans' minds this holiday season. The nationwide amoxicillin shortage has reached Nebraska, where the drug is scarce on pharmacy shelves. "We are trying to conserve what we do have for those who can't...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
