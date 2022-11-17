ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Foundation celebrates Malcolm X induction to Nebraska Hall of Fame

The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Saturday celebrated the civil rights leader's induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Organizers say his legacy extends far beyond his national efforts, reaching right here to Omaha. Minister. Orator. Scholar. Activist. Malcolm X encompassed all these attributes and more in his nearly 40...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ex-attorney from Fremont pleads guilty to civil rights violation

FREMONT, Neb. -- A former Dodge County Attorney from Fremont has pleaded guilty in a civil rights violation case. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 47-year-old Oliver Glass, of Fremont, pleaded guilty to a Criminal Information charging him with conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law. Officials...
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
KNOX COUNTY, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all

Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Vandalism Cases May Be Linked To Social Media Challenge

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–A social media challenge apparently has prompted some younger kids or teens to go out and vandalize fences to at least four southeast Lincoln homes over the weekend. LPD Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News vinyl fences were damaged by jumping through and damaging the pickets...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting

Nebraska military couple fights for unemployment benefits. A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for unemployment after leaving her job. Cold and windy Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Wind chills in the teens and...
OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign

The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
LINCOLN, NE
kiowacountypress.net

Reimagining ways to get struggling Nebraska families back on track

(Nebraska News Connection) With a new legislative session on the horizon and new legislators after the November elections, the Coalition for a Strong Nebraska is bringing policymakers, nonprofits, service providers and state agencies together to find solutions to the most pressing issues facing Nebraskans. Laurie Ponce, director of the Coalition,...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Former Omaha bar owner pleads guilty to obstruction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former bar owner changed his plea in court Thursday to guilty. Chad McMahon changed his plea and was fined $400 for one count of misdemeanor obstruction. Omaha Police had been investigating six underage customers who were served alcohol — one of them getting into a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Trying to conserve what we do have': Amoxicillin shortage in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Supply chain struggles with turkeys and eggs are not the only shortages on Nebraskans' minds this holiday season. The nationwide amoxicillin shortage has reached Nebraska, where the drug is scarce on pharmacy shelves. "We are trying to conserve what we do have for those who can't...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy