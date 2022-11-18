Westchester County Youth Bureau Recognizes Children’s Environmental Health Month and Partners with Columbia University Doctors on Youth Physical, Mental and Environmental Health

Fitch Ratings has assigned 'AA+' ratings to bonds issued by Westchester County, and has upgraded the County’s Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable. Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “As stated by Fitch, the County’s outlook has been upgraded to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’ because of our improved financial operations. This is all done by good strategic planning and budgeting, we have increased the County’s unrestricted general fund balance, bolstering the County's overall financial resilience. We balanced the 2023 budget without ‘one-shots’ and budgetary gimmicks. This is a promise I made on the campaign trail, I will always do right by the people of this County. We have been able to increase our credit rating and cut taxes – again.”

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO