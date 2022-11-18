ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

doniphanherald.com

Five Million in Grants Available for Nursing Students

LINCOLN – Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has been granted $5,000,000 to award $2,500 per semester scholarships to Nebraska Nursing Students. Any Nebraska resident currently enrolled or intending to enroll in a Nebraska Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Licensed...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Ricketts moves close to acknowledging Senate interest

Gov. Pete Ricketts edged closer Monday to publicly acknowledging his interest in filling the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse in January. During the governor’s monthly call-in radio show carried on KFOR in Lincoln, a caller from Seward County asked Ricketts “what’s next?” following completion of his governorship in January.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Wayne administrator Mark Lenihan named Nebraska's Superintendent of the Year

OMAHA — Superintendent Mark Lenihan is being recognized for his work after 13 years of leading Wayne Community Schools in northeast Nebraska. Lenihan received the Superintendent of the Year award from the Nebraska Association of School Administrators on Friday during the State Education Conference in Omaha. Recipients of the...
WAYNE, NE
doniphanherald.com

Bolduc retained as superintendent of Nebraska State Patrol

Col. John Bolduc will be retained as superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Monday. “Col. Bolduc has the temperament, experience and knowledge to continue leading the Nebraska State Patrol,” Pillen and Joe Kelly, his lieutenant governor running mate, said in a joint statement. Bolduc “embodies...
NEBRASKA STATE

