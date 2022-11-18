Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's voter turnout was lower than 2018, but still higher than normal
Voter turnout in Nebraska was slightly lower than the state’s last midterm election, but it was still higher than the norm. Nebraska’s turnout for the 2022 midterms was 54.8%, according to unofficial results updated Friday. That represents a small dip from 2018, which was uncommonly high at 58%.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
doniphanherald.com
Five Million in Grants Available for Nursing Students
LINCOLN – Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has been granted $5,000,000 to award $2,500 per semester scholarships to Nebraska Nursing Students. Any Nebraska resident currently enrolled or intending to enroll in a Nebraska Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Licensed...
doniphanherald.com
Ricketts moves close to acknowledging Senate interest
Gov. Pete Ricketts edged closer Monday to publicly acknowledging his interest in filling the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse in January. During the governor’s monthly call-in radio show carried on KFOR in Lincoln, a caller from Seward County asked Ricketts “what’s next?” following completion of his governorship in January.
doniphanherald.com
Wayne administrator Mark Lenihan named Nebraska's Superintendent of the Year
OMAHA — Superintendent Mark Lenihan is being recognized for his work after 13 years of leading Wayne Community Schools in northeast Nebraska. Lenihan received the Superintendent of the Year award from the Nebraska Association of School Administrators on Friday during the State Education Conference in Omaha. Recipients of the...
doniphanherald.com
Bolduc retained as superintendent of Nebraska State Patrol
Col. John Bolduc will be retained as superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Monday. “Col. Bolduc has the temperament, experience and knowledge to continue leading the Nebraska State Patrol,” Pillen and Joe Kelly, his lieutenant governor running mate, said in a joint statement. Bolduc “embodies...
Comments / 0