KEPR
The Rock Wood Fired Pizza in Kennewick pays $11k for denying service to disabled customer
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The owners of the Rock Wood Fired Pizza, located in Kennewick will take remedial measures at multiple restaurants across the state of Washington and will pay thousands in compensatory damages after denying service to a disabled customer, who required the use of a service animal. On...
KEPR
Coach of Skagit County man killed at University of Idaho reflects on their relationship
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Investigators said there is still no suspect in custody in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. A week has passed since the gruesome murders, and many have more questions than answers. That’s the concern for the long-time basketball coach of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students who was killed.
KEPR
Memorial service held for Mount Vernon man killed at University of Idaho
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A memorial service was held Monday in Mount Vernon for one of the four University of Idaho students killed earlier this month. The memorial service for 20-year-old Ethan Chapin was held at 4 p.m. Monday at McIntyre Hall, located at 2501 E College Way in Mount Vernon.
KEPR
The Tri-Cities Special Olympics wraps up Fall competitions this weekend
Tri-Cities Wash. — Today, all over Tri-Cities, the Washington Special Olympics had its final day of competing and awards. With the last special Olympics in our area held in 2019, organizers and competitors alike were glad to be back on the field. This years fall competitions were held over...
KEPR
Doctors urge caution for holiday gatherings as several respiratory viruses surge
SEATTLE, Wash. — Doctors across Washington state are stressing the importance of safety around gatherings this holiday season with the surge in respiratory viruses. Dr. Eric Chow, chief of Epidemiology and Communicable Disease division at Public Health Seattle & King County said there's been a steady increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19 cases within the last few weeks. Chow is in charge of tracking infectious diseases and he anticipates those numbers continuing to rise as people begin to gather for the holidays.
KEPR
CDC Investigating after Listeria outbreak in six states
Tri-Cities Wash. — UW Medicine reports, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak linked to contaminated deli meats and cheeses, that so far has affected six states from New York, to California. According to the CDC, Listeria or Listeriosis is a foodborne bacterial illness...
