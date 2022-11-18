ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors urge caution for holiday gatherings as several respiratory viruses surge

SEATTLE, Wash. — Doctors across Washington state are stressing the importance of safety around gatherings this holiday season with the surge in respiratory viruses. Dr. Eric Chow, chief of Epidemiology and Communicable Disease division at Public Health Seattle & King County said there's been a steady increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19 cases within the last few weeks. Chow is in charge of tracking infectious diseases and he anticipates those numbers continuing to rise as people begin to gather for the holidays.
CDC Investigating after Listeria outbreak in six states

Tri-Cities Wash. — UW Medicine reports, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak linked to contaminated deli meats and cheeses, that so far has affected six states from New York, to California. According to the CDC, Listeria or Listeriosis is a foodborne bacterial illness...
