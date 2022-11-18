ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wdet.org

A new all-halal Coney Island is open on Detroit’s Eastside

A new Coney Island has opened up in Detroit, just north of Hamtramck. Coney Star Halal offers halal breakfast foods, Coney dogs, corn beef egg rolls and more. Customers order from the counter of the newly-remodeled building with marble-looking floor tile and galactic wallpaper. Halal means that the food is...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019

DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019. This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years

(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit church helping families get connected online

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit church is getting an east side neighborhood connected through fellowship and technology.Church of the Messiah is working to get residents in the Islandview neighborhood online.The Equitable Internet Initiative works with community hubs to get high-speed signals to low-income homes.Wallace Gilbert is the assistant pastor and project manager of the initiative at the church."Our boundaries for the Equitable Internet Initiative is from Chene to Alter Rd to I-94 and we're in conversation with the Belle Isle Conservancy to throw our wireless internet onto the island," Gilbert said.According to The Detroit Community Technology Project, 38% of Detroit homes...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Marco’s Pizza Continues Expansion in Metro Detroit

Marco’s Pizza, which has more than 1,100 locations, has opened a new restaurant at 28538 Dequindre Rd. in Warren. The new eatery is led by franchisee and 40-year restaurateur Al Lazar, along with his two sons, Chris and Calvin Lazar, and brother, Dan Lazar, who will serve as head chef.
WARREN, MI
Morning Sun

Italy’s Maneskin makes good on the hype at the Fillmore Detroit

Maneskin almost didn’t make it town for its show on Friday night, Nov. 18, at the Fillmore Detroit. Frontman Damiano David told the sold-out crowd that the Italian quartet’s trip from Chicago, where it performed the previous night, was hampered by heavy snows in western Michigan and Indiana. Perhaps juiced by the white-knuckle ride, David declared, “Let’s make this cold, cold night a (expletive) hot night!”
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Birria is Metro Detroit’s hottest food craze

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ve probably heard of or seen birria tacos. This delectable taco from the western state of Jalisco, Mexico isn’t exactly new, but it’s having quite the moment thanks to social media influencers. In the Detroit area, the birria taco craze started years ago with a few taco trucks and sit-down restaurants on the city’s southwest side. Today, there are dozens of restaurants offering their take on birria tacos all across the Metro Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI

