GolfWRX
Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback
In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
golfmagic.com
Nick Faldo calls out Rickie Fowler again as he makes bold Tiger Woods prediction
Sir Nick Faldo has called on Rickie Fowler to ditch his famous orange outfits as he predicted Tiger Woods and son Charlie will win the 2022 PNC Championship despite not being confirmed in the field yet. Faldo recently joined ESPN's College Game Day. It's the same programme that Jordan Spieth...
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert
Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
golfmagic.com
Michelle Wie West explains "embarrassing" moment for outraged CME boss
Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West shed light on the "unfortunate" reasons why players didn't turn up to the CME conference at last week's LPGA Tour finale. Speaking to the No Laying Up podcast, Wie West attributed a series of misunderstandings as a possible reason for the Tour's biggest stars not attending the conference which regularly hosts former US Presidents and business bosses.
GolfWRX
Nick Faldo makes bold Tiger call and aims cheeky dig at Rickie Fowler during ESPN appearance
Back in 2021, golf legend Nick Faldo took a shot at Rickie Fowler. After missing the cut of the 2021 Masters, Faldo said that Fowler now would have the time to “film another six commercials”. The 65-year-old, who recently retired from the broadcasting booth, apologized for the comments...
golfmagic.com
Report: Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams is coming out of retirement
Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams is coming out of retirement to caddie for Adam Scott. According to a report by Evin Priest of GolfDigest, the famous looper will be back on the fairways for the 42-year-old former Masters champion later this month and into 2023. Woods and Williams split...
Golf.com
Lydia Ko’s emotional win comes with a record-setting prize
When Lydia Ko tapped in on the 72nd hole, she finally let the rest of the world in. Ko, while always insightful in interviews, is generally inscrutable on the course. She’d held steady all week in Naples, Fla., building a massive lead and then holding on tight. But on the final green of the CME Group Tour Championship, it suddenly hit. A second consecutive victory. A signature win. Her first multiple-win season since 2016. And the largest first-place prize — a $2 million check — in the history of women’s sports.
golfmagic.com
CEO of CME blasts LPGA Tour: "It's an EMBARRASSMENT to my company and me!"
The chief executive of CME has launched a sensational attack on the LPGA Tour and their chief executive Mollie Marcoux Samaan. In a report by Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek, CME boss Terry Duffy has taken aim at the LPGA and the direction of the tour. His main complaint came...
Golf Digest
Tom Watson undergoes left shoulder replacement surgery after go-kart accident
Tom Watson made his debut as an honorary starter at the Masters this past April, joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player in the beloved Augusta National tradition. Whether the 73-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer will be in shape to do it again in 2023 is unclear, however, after a recent post from him on Twitter.
Golf.com
Tony Finau’s golf ball is different — and it goes for $170 on the secondary market
How much would you pay for a dozen golf balls? Depending on budget and needs, the number could range from the mid-$20s to $50. Tony Finau’s Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot retailed for $50 when it was released to the general public late last year — but it sold out in short order.
golfmagic.com
McIlroy reveals equipment switch that changed his fortunes: "I was struggling!"
Rory McIlroy says changing golf balls before the 2022 Masters turned his "whole year around" after the struggles that culminated in a tearful greenside interview at the Ryder Cup when Europe's miserable fate was all-but confirmed. McIlroy reigned supreme once again over the weekend when he finished top of the...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm calls OWGR a "JOKE" after learning more about latest DP World Tour win
Jon Rahm has labelled the Official World Golf Rankings system as "a bit of a joke" after he clinched a third DP World Tour Championship since 2017 and landed his second victory in his last four starts around the world. Rahm earlier in the week told GolfMagic and the rest...
New Aerial Shots of Augusta National Show Extended 13th Hole
The famed par-5 13th hole at Augusta National has been lengthened ahead of the 2023 Masters.
Golf Digest
What these state-of-the-art images reveal about golf's most powerful swings
When you think about hitting the ball far, you probably think about moving your hands and arms really fast. Moving those faster makes the club go faster, too, which sends the ball farther, right?. That's certainly true, but like so many things in golf the picture is more nuanced. Once...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned the season-ending LPGA Tour win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. In difficult, windy conditions throughout much of Sunday, Ko was good enough to earn a two-shot win over Leona Maguire with a final round of 2-under 70. Maguire finished in solo second place, behind Ko's winning total of 17-under 271.
Golf World Reacts To The Augusta National Change
Augusta National, arguably the most famous golf course in the world and the home of The Masters, has made a change to one of its most notable holes. The iconic par five No. 13 hole has been extended, according to the latest photos. "It is Finished… 💚⛳️ Augusta National has...
Golf Digest
How Lydia Ko revived her career and returned to LPGA glory
NAPLES, Fla. — On a cold, windy, overcast Sunday at the CME Group Tour Championship, Lydia Ko resembled the palm trees dotting Tiburon Golf Club—bending in the 20 mph gusts, precarious to the naked eye, but in fact rooted firmly to the earth and well prepared to outlast the conditions. Tied with Leona Maguire headed into the final round of the 2022 LPGA Tour season (and five shots clear of third place), Ko was a picture of composure, shooting her second-straight 70 to secure the record $2 million first prize, her 19th career LPGA title and her second career Rolex Player of the Year honor.
golfmagic.com
"Imagine if Bryson did this" Ryder Cup skipper Johnson has ALMIGHTY strop
United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson was filmed having an almighty strop during the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour. The outburst of anger was broadcast live during the featured group coverage and later re-posted by GolfDigest's Christopher Powers. Johnson, 46, missed the cut at Sea Island Golf Club....
Golf.com
5 simple keys to help you hit longer (and straighter) drives
Everybody wants to hit the ball farther and straighter, but it’s not always easy. Here are five tips to help you add distance and reduce your dispersion. I see two common mistakes when driving: standing an incorrect distance from the ball and having the wrong stance width. Here’s how to fix both.
Golf Digest
The First Tee celebrates a milestone birthday with some fanfare but even bigger results
With so much juicy golf news going on, what hope is there for a staid charitable organization getting some attention on its birthday? While a Masters champ sues golf writers, the brother of the current U.S. Open champ defends allegations about a sketchy free pass into Q-School, the top pros openly squabble about world ranking points and the commissioners prepare for their big day in court, the game can recall a nicer time in November of 1997. On a sunny day in New York’s Central Park, President George H.W. Bush stood next to PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem to announce an idea called The First Tee. Founding board member Earl Woods was among those who foresaw an opportunity for golf on the heels of his son’s breakout season.
