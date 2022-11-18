CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge declined Tuesday to stop the secretary of state from reviewing a recount that helped edge the 400-member House closer to an even split. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but the final balance of power has yet to be determined pending recounts. In Manchester’s Ward 6, initial results showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes. A recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote, but Secretary of State David Scanlan said the recount would continue this week because there was a discrepancy between how many ballots were counted during the recount and those counted during a separate audit. That prompted Mosley and the state Senate’s Democratic leader, Donna Soucy, to file a lawsuit seeking an emergency order to stop the proceedings. But a judge denied their request Tuesday morning and ordered the state to review all votes cast in the race later in the day.

