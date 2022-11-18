ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

Daily Mail

Former AG Bill Barr says it's becoming 'increasingly likely' that Trump will be indicted over sensitive documents he took to Mar-A-Lago - days after ex-president claimed they were 'personal'

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday he believes the federal government has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump based on the sensitive documents they retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. Barr told PBS' 'Firing Line' host Margaret Hoover that the Justice Department 'probably have...
KVCR NEWS

Republicans have won the House. Now, they're promising to investigate the Bidens

Two top House Republicans — Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan — who are expected to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees next year are planning to lay out the evidence they say they have gathered from whistleblowers that show President Biden's son, Hunter, engaged in influence peddling and his father, potentially while serving as vice president, may have benefitted financially.
KVCR NEWS

Who is DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith?

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he's charged former Justice Department prosecutor Jack Smith with overseeing two major Justice Department investigations concerning former-President Donald Trump to best serve the public interest. Smith will be in charge of supervising the criminal investigation into whether or not an individual or entity interfered with...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill

The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
KVCR NEWS

Mike Pence, pondering a presidential run, condemns Trump's rhetoric on Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence's new memoir recounts his life up to the moment when he refused to overturn the 2020 election defeat of then-President Donald Trump. So Help Me God is the kind of polished life story that is often a preliminary for a presidential run, which Pence is considering. Coincidentally or not, the book's release date, Nov. 15, was exactly the date that Trump declared his run for the presidency in 2024.
KVCR NEWS

How GOP state supreme court wins could change state policies and who runs Congress

In the next year, state courts around the country will weigh in on abortion rights, redistricting and voting access. Unlike U.S. Supreme Court justices, who are appointed, many state supreme court justices just went through an election. The midterms resulted in few shakeups, but GOP wins in Ohio and North Carolina Supreme Court tee up changes to the legal landscape in those states.
KVCR NEWS

Opinion: Remembering Mike Gerson, Washington Post columnist

I was a little sniffy when Michael Gerson became a columnist for the Washington Post in 2007. He'd been a speechwriter for President George W. Bush, and while he'd crafted some of the President's most memorable lines, I was suspicious of the revolving door between politics and journalism. A columnist ought to have opinions. But I didn't believe they should be predictable, or polemical.
The Associated Press

GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn't settled yet

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge declined Tuesday to stop the secretary of state from reviewing a recount that helped edge the 400-member House closer to an even split. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but the final balance of power has yet to be determined pending recounts. In Manchester’s Ward 6, initial results showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes. A recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote, but Secretary of State David Scanlan said the recount would continue this week because there was a discrepancy between how many ballots were counted during the recount and those counted during a separate audit. That prompted Mosley and the state Senate’s Democratic leader, Donna Soucy, to file a lawsuit seeking an emergency order to stop the proceedings. But a judge denied their request Tuesday morning and ordered the state to review all votes cast in the race later in the day.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

