ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Council approves smoke alarm ordinance for rental properties

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council members approved a smoke alarm ordinance Monday for rental properties throughout the city. It requires every landlord to have a working smoke detector installed for tenants by the time they move in. However, it’s the responsibility of the tenant to change the batteries and make sure it’s working while they rent.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Monarch way station dedicated at Anglers Park

Monarchs and other pollinators can add a new stop to their route with the nationally certified Monarch Waystation recently dedicated at Anglers Park in Danville. Constructed by the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) and generously funded by the Collins Great Outdoors fund of the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region, the Waystation provides a sustainable habitat for butterflies and other pollinators that are critical to all living things.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville announces holiday hours, services

The public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) also will close at noon on Wednesday and reopen on Monday, Nov. 28. Danville Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, but it will run on regular service hours on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Household trash and yard waste...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buildings destroyed in Bedford County fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two structures and their contents were destroyed in a fire in Bedford County Sunday night. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gardner Farm Road along with crews from Moneta, Forest and Bedford County. They found both structures, used for agricultural purposes, engulfed in flames.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Danville Police Host Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

The Danville Police Department and Feeding Southwest Virginia partnered on Monday afternoon to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The police department gave out over 400 boxes of food at their new headquarters to help keep people from going hungry during the holiday. This was the second time the department has partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia for the giveaway where they gave out 440 boxes of food.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Missing Gretna girl retuned home

A missing Gretna girl has been returned home and her companion charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Jamila Gadson, 17, was found Saturday evening, Nov. 19 and the Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for the assistance provided during this...
GRETNA, VA
WSLS

Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department gives food to 400 families for Thanksgiving

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people lined up for the Danville Police Department’s fourth annual Thanksgiving food giveaway Monday afternoon. The Danville Police Department partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia to give away 400 boxes of food to 400 families. The boxes were filled with enough fruits and vegetables...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg woman arrested for convenience store robbery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a woman suspected of robbing the Fort Hill Mart Tuesday morning. 34-year-old Teja Ewell of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with felony eluding, robbery, identity theft, reckless driving and several other traffic-related charges. Police say they responded at 8:32 a.m....
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Two-car crash in Rustburg: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Friday in Rustburg. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Suburban Road and Brookwood Drive. When units arrived they found both vehicles still in the roadway, firefighters said. According to firefighters, both drivers...
RUSTBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy