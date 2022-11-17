Read full article on original website
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Mystery of Sheep Walking in Circle in China for 12 Days Potentially Solved
"[It could be] due to frustration about being in the pen and limited [as to where they can go]. This is not good," livestock expert Matt Bell told Newsweek.
Four States rank among most unhealthiest in U.S., new study finds
(KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is officially here. It’s a time for festivity, relaxation and spending time with loved ones, but it’s also when many Americans “fall off the wagon” when it comes to their health. Whether it’s from the extra eating and drinking, spikes in stress, or accidents and exposure to germs during travel, […]
Suicide risk is high for military and emergency workers – but support for their families and peers is missing
Suicide is a complex issue that impacts 425,000 Australians every year. That’s because up to 135 people are directly or indirectly impacted by each suicide death. Military and emergency services personnel (such as those in the police force, fire and rescue services, and paramedics), have higher rates of suicidal thoughts, attempts, and deaths than the general Australian public. This may be because they experience repeated traumatic events and are at risk of workplace harassment and bullying. Between January 2001 and December 2016, there were a recorded 197 suicide deaths of current or former emergency services personnel – an average of...
North Korea warns of 'all-out' nuclear weapons response to 'threats' from U.S., allies
North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has vowed to respond to nuclear threats with nuclear weapons, after the "hermit kingdom" fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the U.S. mainland. The state media outlet KCNA reported Saturday that Kim attended the launch with his young daughter...
US flies supersonic bombers in response to North Korea's new ICBM launch
The U.S. military on Saturday responded to recent missile launches from North Korea by flying two supersonic bombers alongside South Korean and Japanese warplanes. North Korea on Friday drew international ire after it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable (ICBM) of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and with a range that could reach anywhere on the U.S.’s mainland.
