Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Smithonian
Five Major Storylines From the COP27 Climate Summit
The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or the 27th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP), came to a close on Sunday. Negotiators stayed in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for two days longer than planned as they worked on the final text of the conference’s agreement, according to CNN’s Ivana Kottasová, Ella Nilsen and Rachel Ramirez.
