Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
Ars Technica
Nintendo goes after fan-made custom Steam “icons” with DMCA takedowns
Nintendo has issued a number of Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) requests against SteamGridDB (SGDB), a site that hosts custom fan-made icons and images used to represent games on Steam's front-end interface. Since 2015, SGDB's collection has grown to include hundreds of thousands of images representing tens of thousands of...
ComicBook
Electronic Arts Warns Players of Another Game Shutdown
Electronic Arts confirmed the end of yet another game this week by announcing that one of the versions of The Sims 4 called The Sims 4: Legacy Edition would no longer be available to download as of December 12th. It's a product that's identical in many ways to The Sims 4 in terms of content but is meant for those with older computers to play on and therefore has limitations on what releases and features it can support. Those who want to keep playing The Sims 4 are being advised to find a way to upgrade their systems if they want to continue playing The Sims 4 proper and are to migrate their saves over to ensure a smooth transition.
Ars Technica
Ubisoft comes crawling back to Steam after years on Epic Games Store
Since early 2019, Ubisoft has made a point of moving its PC releases away from Steam and toward the Epic Games Store and its own Ubisoft connect platform. That years-long experiment now seems to be ending, as Ubisoft has confirmed at least three recent PC releases will be getting Steam versions in the near future.
Ars Technica
Crypto and NFTs aren’t welcome in Grand Theft Auto Online
Cryptocurrencies and NFTs have been formally disallowed from Grand Theft Auto Online's popular role-playing (RP) servers. That's according to a new set of guidelines posted on Rockstar's support site last Friday. In the note, the game's publisher says its new RP server rules are aligned with Rockstar's existing rules for...
dotesports.com
CoD players are already breaking Modern Warfare 2’s movement mechanics and it’s like something out of a horror movie
A group of Call of Duty players on PC is attempting to break Modern Warfare 2’s movement tech, and the ensuing videos posted on social media are just ridiculous. In what the group is calling the “G-Walk,” players from a community called Euphoria Dream are seemingly able to go prone and stand back up without a slow animation in between. It’s even affecting the way they use the dive mechanic, allowing them to stand back up immediately. It’s kind of scary in the sense that this is definitely unintended.
The most ambitious RPG ever made is free to download right now
Star Citizen is currently free to play til the end of the month thanks to an in-game aerospace expo where you're able to fly almost all of the spiffy ships at no extra cost. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the game has gained $500 million from supporters over ten years of development, and its single-player spinoff Squadron 42 is seemingly nowhere closer to a release today than it was back when it was announced. It's got a star studded cast, though, with Mark Hamill, Gillian Anderson, Liam Cunningham, Andy Serkis, Ben Mendelsohn and more. Would love to see them in the game one day.
Comments / 0