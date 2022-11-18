CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are in for a windy and snowy weekend. Today, Nov. 18, will be sunny with a high of 24. Winds will be west-northwest at 10–15 mph with windchill values of between -10 and zero degrees. The evening will have patchy blowing snow after midnight and will otherwise be mostly clear with a low of 10. Winds will be west-northwest at 15–20 mph with possible gusts of up to 30 mph. Windchill values will be between -5 and zero degrees.

