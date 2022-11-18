Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation. The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group whose members include Walmart, Target, Best Buy,...
Column: Liars lose and deniers are denied. In the midterms, democracy comes out ahead
Voters rejected candidates who parroted the 'Big Lie' about the 2020 election or set out to hijack balloting machinery so they could manipulate future elections
Editorial: California political ethics watchdog is losing its bite
Investigations take so long at the Fair Political Practices Commission that elections come and go without answers.
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning ... when we see any restrictions on freedom of expression.” “It’s especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion,” Blinken said at Doha’s Diplomatic Club. “And in my judgment, at least no one on a football pitch should be forced to choose between supporting these values and playing for their team.” Just hours before the first players with the armbands in support of the “One Love” campaign were to take the field on Monday, soccer’s governing body warned they would immediately be shown yellow cards — two of which lead to a player’s expulsion from that game and also the next.
News Channel Nebraska
Anti-abortion activists say Trump will still need to win them over in 2024
Anti-abortion proponents who believe Donald Trump's crowning achievement was the overturning of Roe v. Wade say the newly declared 2024 contender will still have to earn their support in the upcoming Republican presidential primary -- and he may be off to a rocky start. In his more-than-hour-long speech announcing his...
Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible For Food Stamps?
More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Russia to build attack drones for Ukraine war with the help of Iran, intelligence assessment says
Iran and Russia have reached an agreement to begin the production of attack drones in Russia, according to a new intelligence assessment from a country that closely monitors Iran's weapons program. Iran is beginning to transfer blueprints and components for the drones to Russia after the initial agreement was struck...
News Channel Nebraska
Guidelines for Collecting Ancient Chinese Art
Originally Posted On: https://www.weisbrodcollection.com/blogs/news/guidelines-for-collecting-ancient-chinese-art Who would’ve thought that a gilded blue porcelain vase kept in the kitchen would sell for $1.8 million at an auction? The hype behind this rare ancient Chinese art dating from the 18th century lies in its seal mark. Along its base is a six-character...
