Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Commercial Observer
CBRE Adds Former Newmark Exec as Mid-Atlantic Research Director
Brokerage services giant CBRE has brought in Stephanie Jennings, a 20-year veteran of the real estate industry, as its new research director for the mid-Atlantic region, based in Washington, D.C. “CBRE has a great reputation in the industry, including a depth of resources, and I’m excited to contribute to the...
Commercial Observer
Showfields Expands to Washington’s Georgetown
Showfields, a New York-based store that mixes retail shopping with art and theater, is expanding to Washington, D.C. The company, which has locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Miami, has inked a 10-year, 20,300-square-foot lease at 3077 M Street NW in Georgetown with landlord EastBanc. The store will open...
Commercial Observer
Baltimore Retail Center Near Johns Hopkins Hospital Trades for $7M
A private local investor has acquired Church Square Shopping Center, a 44,252-square-foot, fully occupied retail center in Baltimore, for $6.5 million. The sellers were a joint venture between Burley Church and Pinefield South-Kodiak, which acquired the property in 2015 for an undisclosed sum. At that time, the center was anchored by Save A Lot, which vacated in 2020, allowing the owners to divide the space for two junior anchors — Dollar General Plus and Citi Trends — which came in earlier this year.
Realtor says strangers have moved into a clients' home with a bogus lease
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story: A bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
All Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area By End Of December
For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide. Arlington County announced earlier this month...
Hilltop
Howard Law Professor Seeks Intern for UN Permanent Forum for People of African Descent
Justin Hansford, the executive director of the Thurgood Marshall Center for Civil Rights (TMCRC), a Howard University School of Law professor, a Howard University alumnus and the U.S. candidate for the United Nations (UN) Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (PFPAD) is currently seeking an intern to support his work with the UN PFPAD.
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
popville.com
No More Vision for the Uptown Theatre Literally and Figuratively
Well the Uptown Vision retail space has been vacated at the Uptown Theatre:. As for the movie theater, back in October 2021, there was some premature, apparently, good news. There was talk that Landmark would be taking over the theater, alas, still haven’t heard anything after the initial excitement. Stay tuned.
Washington, D.C. man who helped pass criminal code overhaul shot and killed
A man who helped usher criminal justice reform through city council in Washington, D.C., was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 15.
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
Georgetown Voice
Organizers for slavery accountability disappointed with reconciliation fund
“I believe as a group we feel the fund is not reparative justice and there is so much more the university has to do,” Julia Thomas (COL ’24), an organizer with Hoyas for Slavery Accountability (HASA) and a descendant of people enslaved by Georgetown, wrote when asked about her thoughts on Georgetown’s long-awaited reconciliation fund. She did not mince her words.
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
Washington Examiner
Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity
Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
Hilltop
Young Guru: How the Howard Alumnus and GRAMMY-Winning Mixer Became One of The Most Reliable Sound Engineers in Hip-Hop
With classics like “The Blueprint” by Jay-Z, “The College Dropout” by Kanye West and “8 Mile” by Eminem, being some of the few stand-out titles the DJ has touched, it is no doubt that he is one of the most respected engineers in recent hip-hop history, but how did Young Guru go from walking the yard to being one of hip-hop’s most trusted engineers? Hard work for sure, but a vision at a young age and passion for music is what got him to the top of the industry.
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
WAMU
Young doctors at D.C.’s Children’s National call for better working conditions amidst surge in respiratory viruses
Off-shift resident physicians and fellows from Children’s National Hospital demonstrated last week, saying they’re overworked, underpaid, and stretched thin amidst staff shortages. Despite the pouring rain, almost 40 physicians gathered across the street from the hospital’s entrance in what they say is a show of solidarity in their fight for a fair contract. Physicians from Howard University Hospital and St. Elizabeths Hospital joined them at the demonstration. In recent weeks, the hospital has been pushed to maximum capacity as respiratory viruses in the area surge.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
Bay Net
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
hstoday.us
Former Washington, D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Found Guilty of Using Excessive Force
A jury in the District of Columbia has found former D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Andra Vance, 48, guilty of a civil rights violation for his unlawful beating of an unarmed transit rider with a metal baton without legal justification on Feb. 16, 2018. In 2019, a federal grand jury...
WJLA
Safeway Feast of Sharing returns to DC to give away thousands of Thanksgiving meals
WASHINGTON (7News) — Safeway Feast of Sharing is returning to Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, Safeway, Events DC and community partners will hold the event in person for the first time since 2019. 7News will be in attendance. Each year the organization gives a Thanksgiving meal to thousands of D.C....
