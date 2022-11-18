Adele Reveals She's 'Never Been More Nervous' As Las Vegas Residency Begins

Photo: Getty Images

Adele 's long-awaited Las Vegas residency is about to begin. The show is set to start on Friday, November 18th at Caesars Palace Colosseum and the singer took to Instagram to get candid about how she's feeling ahead of the show .

"I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited," she wrote along with a photo of her having a fun moment in the aisles of the venue. It also looks like the show will feature baby photos of the 2023 Grammy-nominated artist on the screen behind her.

She went on, "I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!? I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to," she said referring to the show's last-minute cancelation at the start of the year .

"Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow!" she wrote before signing off with, "I can’t wait to see you out there x."

Adele's 32-night residency will take place from November 18th, 2022 to March 25th, 2023.