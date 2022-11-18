Read full article on original website
One of Pokemon's oldest training tricks is dead in Scarlet and Violet
An old affliction has been cured in Paldea - and fans think they know why
All Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Evolution Items Listed
A list of all the evolution items available in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet.
Ditto's Disguises Make it Hard to Catch in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet'
Catching them all is part of the allure of every new Pokémon game, but in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, some Pokémon are a bit more difficult to capture than others. Ditto has long been a bit tricky to find, and in Pokémon GO, it often disguises itself as other Pokémon, so you won't know its true form until you've captured it. But how do you capture a Ditto in Scarlet and Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get an Early Gimmighoul
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boast a lot of strange Pokemon for players to catch in this generation, and one of the biggest oddballs is Gimmighoul, the Chest Pokemon. This creature lives instead of a chest and hoards wealth and is only seen infrequently outside of its chest home, but finding one inside of the treasure trove is difficult in its own right. However, we've already found one spot where Pokemon Trainers can secure themselves a Gimmighoul pretty early on.
Different Food Can Have Different In-Game Effects in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet'
You might have noticed a lot of food-related mechanics in games recently. While the concept of using food as in-game items has existed throughout the history of gaming, many newer sequels of time-honored franchises have been using them in their latest installments. Kingdom Hearts III had a confounding cooking minigame where you could create special items with Remy from Ratatouille. Even Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features food-related buffs. Then there's Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.
Shiny Hunting Isn't Easy in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
Any seasoned Pokémon trainer knows that Shiny Hunting can keep even the best player hunting for hundreds of hours in any one game. Though Shiny Pokémon don't offer any specific buffs other than a unique color scheme, many trainers have no problem grinding to find their favorite Shiny.
'Pokémon' Players Are Returning 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' Due to Glitches
Despite the insane hype leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the new generation of Pokémon has hit players with a slew of glitches and issues. Many of the leaks leading up to the game's release had some players worried about the title's launch-day performance, and though there was a day-one patch that helped the performance, it's still in poor shape for a AAA game.
Best Quaquaval Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Quaquaval, also known as Dancer Pokémon, is a Water/Fighting type Pokémon introduced in Generation 9. It is from the evolution line of the starter Pokémon Quaxly and the evolution of Quaxwell. If you want to make Quaquaval a powerful unit in your party, you may change its Nature or priorities in combat.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?
Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.
How to Find the False Dragon Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
If you're playing Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, you know that one of your three main quests in the game is to find and defeat five Titan Pokemon. The final one most people will encounter -- since they're open-world games, you can technically find the Titan Pokemon in any order -- is the False Dragon Titan.
Leftovers Are Great for Competitive Battles in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' — Here's Where to Find Them
Any Pokémon trainer worth their mettle has probably already dived right into their next adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The brand new mainline Pokémon games take players to the all-new area of the Paldea Region, where they can catch, train, and battle the latest generation of new Pokémon. Whether you're looking to catch 'em all like our favorite anime protagonist or looking to become the best in competitive matches, your Pokémon adventure can take you anywhere.
Teach Your Pokémon Powerful Moves in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' With TMs
Technical Machines, or TMs, have long been one of the most useful resources in any Pokémon game. These items will teach your Pokémon particularly powerful moves, allowing them to learn moves that they traditionally may not have been able to. Historically, certain ones are harder to obtain than others, and you'll often have to defeat gym leaders or make significant progress in the game to get useful TMs.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Wooper's New Evolution Was Inspired by a Seriously Messed Up Lizard
Wooper's new evolved form was inspired by one of the weirdest kinds of lizards in Spain. The Paldean regional variant of Wooper is a distinctively browner version of the familiar amphibious Pokemon. Unlike the normal version of Wooper, which is a Water/Ground-type Pokemon, Paldean Wooper is a Poison/Ground-type. It also evolves into an entirely new Pokemon – Clodsire, which is described as a "Spiny Fish" Pokemon. As the normal version of Wooper evolves into Quagsire at Level 20, Paldean Wooper evolves into Clodsire at Level 20.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally right a 16-year-old wrong from Diamond and Pearl
Many have lived with Mindy's cruelty for far too long
Will the Nintendo Swtich Go on Sale? What to Know About Nintendo's Black Friday Deals
With the arrival of the holidays comes a whole bunch of shopping deals. That's great news for gamers who can expect discounts on some of the hottest and most popular games on current consoles and hardware. Whether you're shopping for your loved ones or looking to treat yourself for the holidays, there's nothing quite like a new game or a new piece of tech to help you expand your library. Of course, the most recent generation of consoles has been remarkably elusive.
