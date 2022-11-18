Read full article on original website
Beautiful Missouri Lake is Also Most Dangerous Lake in America
Have you ever had someone say something to you that sounds outrageous, but ends up being absolutely correct? That's what happened when I read that one of Missouri's most beautiful lakes also happens to be one of the most dangerous in America. This rabbit trail of curiosity started when I...
PHOTOS: Missouri Bowhunter Downs Buck With Antlers Locked With Antlers, Skull of Another Deer
Hunters across the United States are enjoying deer season, with some of them taking home impressive trophies. However, one Missouri hunter bagged a unique buck when he found the big game he took down had its antler locked with the antlers of another deer, which were still attached to the deceased animal’s skull.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Missouri is Home to one of the Best Scuba Diving Sites in the US
Missouri isn't the place that comes to my mind when I think of going scuba diving. But, one big-time travel website claims that Missouri is home to one of the best scuba diving locations in the US, and it is a spot we have never even heard of before. Winter...
Missouri Hunter Arrows Buck Locked Up With the Antlers of a Deadhead
When Missouri resident Mike Lewis first saw a trail-cam picture of this buck, he says it “looked like he had a piece of black fabric or plastic stuck in his rack.” The truth, it turns out, is far more interesting. The buck had the entire rack and skull of another deer lodged in its antlers. Here’s how the hunt went down.
This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.
a-z-animals.com
Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?
If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
Missouri man who served two decades for weed possession reacts to legalization
Jeff Mizanskey spent two decades behind bars on a marijuana-related charge. Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, KMOX wanted to know how he felt about his time spent behind bars, and his feelings about Amendment 3.
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missouri
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
Wisconsin Bowhunter Takes Down Nontypical Buck of a Lifetime on His Family Property
It had been a lifetime in the making when Sam Vedvei recently took down his 17-pointer buck. The South Dakota bowhunter tagged the nontypical buck on Oct. 18 with only 15 minutes of daylight left. In mid-September, the buck started appearing on Vedvei’s camera. After reviewing photos from the year...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Missouri married couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead
Authorities in Arkansas said a married Missouri couple has been arrested in connection to the murder of a missing pregnant woman and her fetus after their bodies were found in separate locations.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
Seven hospitalized after Missouri amusement park train derails
Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said.
Ozarks Drought Reveals Parts of Civil War Caves Lost for Thousands of Years
"The drought conditions are allowing cavers to enter passages that formed tens of thousands of years ago," cave expert John Gunn told Newsweek.
11-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Dies in Deer Hunting Incident
An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet. KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.
In Missouri Is It Legal To Warm Your Car If You Aren’t In It?
Yesterday was the first day this fall/winter that I had to turn the defroster on, in my vehicle. We know that eventually winter will be here and we will have to deal with it. Where I live, I am at the mercy of the elements. No garage for me, so...
The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Judge turns away Jen Psaki’s effort in Missouri-filed lawsuit
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media.
