Five steps to healthier soil, even in drought

How do farmers and ranchers make a living when they can’t predict how much rain is going to fall to grow their crops?. It’s a question Tanse Herrmann, State Rangeland Soil Health Specialist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), posed to a group of about 50 at the 2022 South Dakota Rural Women in Ag conference Oct. 7.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Author shares lessons learned from the farm crisis

Pamela Riney-Kehrberg currently serves as distinguished professor of history at Iowa State University and teaches a wide variety of courses, from food history to rural and agricultural history to the United States in the first half of the 20th century. She is the author of a number of books, and most recently University Press of Kansas published her new book “When a Dream Dies: Agriculture, Iowa, and the Farm Crisis of the 1980s.”
IOWA STATE
Meat packer accountability up for discussion at Farmers Union convention

Packer Accountability is among the topics experts from across the state and nation will discuss during the 2022 South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) State Convention Dec. 15 and 16 at the Crossroads Hotel and Convention Center in Huron. “We are here to fight for family farmers and ranchers,” said Doug...
HURON, SD
Wisconsin producers offer Something Special

When shopping for ingredients for a holiday feast, or unique gifts for friends and family, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection encourages everyone to watch for the “Something Special from Wisconsin” logo. It identifies genuine Wisconsin products. Visit bit.ly/some-special for an interactive map. People are...
WISCONSIN STATE
An Outdoorsman’s Journal

What you are about to read is good stuff, and is about one of the craziest most unique challenging days of my 61 years walking this earth. Five days earlier I had left Wisconsin on a solo public-land elk and mule-deer hunt. My plan was to put much of my time and energy into scouting as well as building a base camp and a spike camp in the Gallatin National Forest in southern Montana.
MONTANA STATE

