Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Kevin McCarthy calls for Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to resign or face impeachment inquiry over 'the collapse of our border'
Investigations could lead to Mayorkas' impeachment, McCarthy said. If successful it would be the second impeachment of a cabinet member in history.
House Speaker Pelosi To Attend Giving Thanks On Golden Gate Block Party
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to join San Francisco Mayor London Breed at Tuesday's Giving Thanks on Golden Gate Block Party, hosted by the St. Anthony Foundation from noon-2 p.m. on the Golden Gate Greenway at 150 Golden Gate Avenue near Jones Street in San Francisco. Breed is expected...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony
If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Reform-Minded Attorney Pamela Price Declares Victory In District Attorney Race
Civil rights attorney Pamela Price declared victory Monday in her bid to become the first Black district attorney in Alameda County history. Price won the race with roughly 53 percent of the vote and more than 227,000 raw votes. County prosecutor Terry Wiley finished with just under 47 percent. County...
