Why we should all be praying for Brittney Griner to come home

As we enter this Thanksgiving Week, I find myself thinking about WNBA star Brittney Griner who is now in a penal colony in Western Russia. One of the things a lot of us will give thanks for this week, will be that we live in the greatest country on earth. That is certainly true and is in fact our super power!
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a "mutual agreement" with Manchester United to leave the club effective immediately, Manchester United announced on its official Twitter account Tuesday (November 22). "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two...

