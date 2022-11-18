Read full article on original website
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
Why we should all be praying for Brittney Griner to come home
As we enter this Thanksgiving Week, I find myself thinking about WNBA star Brittney Griner who is now in a penal colony in Western Russia. One of the things a lot of us will give thanks for this week, will be that we live in the greatest country on earth. That is certainly true and is in fact our super power!
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a "mutual agreement" with Manchester United to leave the club effective immediately, Manchester United announced on its official Twitter account Tuesday (November 22). "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two...
One of the UFC's most exciting fighters is campaigning to be Conor McGregor's comeback opponent in 2023
Michael Chandler wants to be the one Conor McGregor faces in his expected return to the Octagon next year, in the latest UFC news.
