More than a year-and-a-half after New York legalized adult recreational use of marijuana, it has finally approved licenses that will allow the first legal weed shops to open. But none of those licensees are in Central New York. This area, along with the Finger Lakes, the mid-Hudson region, Western New York and Brooklyn, are shut out of this phase of retail licensing by a recent court order.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO