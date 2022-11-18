Read full article on original website
State finally awards first legal weed shop licenses, but none in Central New York. Here’s why
More than a year-and-a-half after New York legalized adult recreational use of marijuana, it has finally approved licenses that will allow the first legal weed shops to open. But none of those licensees are in Central New York. This area, along with the Finger Lakes, the mid-Hudson region, Western New York and Brooklyn, are shut out of this phase of retail licensing by a recent court order.
NY marijuana regulators publish proposed rules for the state’s marketplace
Ahead of its big meeting tomorrow, New York’s Cannabis Control Board and the Office of Cannabis Management have released the much-anticipated draft regulations governing the state’s marijuana marketplace – in addition to recommending dozens of applicants for the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license, along with a slew of other regulatory resolutions.
Where’s the compassion for NY’s medical marijuana patients? (Guest column)
This guest column was written by Timothy Mitchell, a NY medical marijuana patient and advocate. The Cannabis Control Board is set to approve 36 CAURD licenses, giving the adult-use market almost equal access as medical patients. We are also seeing the proposed regulations for enforcement and adult-use, none of which bode well for patients still waiting for improved and expanded access to cannabis medicines.
