Lake Charles, LA

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Marlon Wayans Brings Comedy To The Golden Nugget

The hilarious, most out-of-control actors/comedians on the planet, are coming to Lake Charles in 2023! Marlon Wayans is bringing his insanely funny comedy stand-up routine to the Golden Nugget Casino Resort & Hotel. The youngest of 10 siblings and half are world-renowned comedians/actors, he had no choice but to be funny.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Jeff Foxworthy Coming Back To Lake Charles in January 2023

Funny man Jeff Foxworthy is coming back to Southwest Louisiana and will perform in Lake Charles in January of 2023 to start your new year off right. Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most well-known comedians in the world. He is known for his "You might be a redneck" jokes and that is what launched his career. Since then, Jeff has appeared in many comedy stand-up specials.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

UPDATE – Missing Lake Charles Woman Found in Louisiana Bayou

UPDATE: November 21, 2022 - According to a report from KPLC-TV, the body of Stephany Fong was discovered along with her vehicle in Bayou d’Inde. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division used sonar and discovered a vehicle at which point divers and recovery crews were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing, as it has not been determined what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter the bayou. No foul play is suspected at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stephany's family, friends, and those who knew and loved her.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

VIDEO: YouTubers Review Best and Worst Tex-Mex in Lake Charles

Just like most of us, we are all food critics. We also have our own opinions on the best place to go for certain types of food. While I do enjoy entertaining the occasional food critic's opinion. I much prefer to "trust but verify" when it comes to certain places. Some "experts" we know and love don't always enjoy the foods others enjoy. For instance, Guy Fieri of the Food Network doesn't like eggs on dishes. They're ok to be in them but to have an actual egg as part of a dish, it's a hard pass for him. Andrew Zimmerman of Bizarre Foods eats the craziest things across the world. He doesn't eat SPAM. Of course, not a lot of people do, but you see where I am going with this.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Calcasieu Parish School Board – iPad Sale Date And Time

If you have a child/children enrolled at a campus within the Calcasieu Parish School Board(CPSB) system, you are eligible to purchase a used iPad. The iPads were previously used in Parish classrooms, and are in good working order, with minimal signs of wear and tear. According to the CPSB, there...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished

After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Get Lunch Or Dinner This Friday Nov. 11 & Help Lake Charles Veterans

Veterans Day is coming up this Friday, November 11th, and in Lake Charles, The VFW Post 2130 in South Lake Charles is having a Jambalaya fundraiser. Veterans day is a chance for all of us to reflect and thank our men and women who served in our Army, Navy Air Force, Marines, and other branches of the United States service. You or someone you know have served in our armed forces and that is why we celebrate Veterans Day in their honor.
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car

The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

