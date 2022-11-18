Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Marlon Wayans Brings Comedy To The Golden Nugget
The hilarious, most out-of-control actors/comedians on the planet, are coming to Lake Charles in 2023! Marlon Wayans is bringing his insanely funny comedy stand-up routine to the Golden Nugget Casino Resort & Hotel. The youngest of 10 siblings and half are world-renowned comedians/actors, he had no choice but to be funny.
Jeff Foxworthy Coming Back To Lake Charles in January 2023
Funny man Jeff Foxworthy is coming back to Southwest Louisiana and will perform in Lake Charles in January of 2023 to start your new year off right. Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most well-known comedians in the world. He is known for his "You might be a redneck" jokes and that is what launched his career. Since then, Jeff has appeared in many comedy stand-up specials.
Smoke and Barrel This Weekend in Lake Charles, Free Admission?
Smoke and Barrel makes its triumphant return this weekend to Lake Charles. The non-profit event not only raises money for various charities but hits home by combining bourbon, bbq, and whiskey. What more could we ask for?. The event features over 80 bourbons, scotches, and whiskeys guests can try, live...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Nov. 18-20
It's time for the weekend and for most of us, it couldn't come fast enough. It's been a cold week here in South Louisiana and we have all been hunkered down in our houses just trying to stay warm. Plus with the grind of getting up and working day after...
UPDATE – Missing Lake Charles Woman Found in Louisiana Bayou
UPDATE: November 21, 2022 - According to a report from KPLC-TV, the body of Stephany Fong was discovered along with her vehicle in Bayou d’Inde. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division used sonar and discovered a vehicle at which point divers and recovery crews were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing, as it has not been determined what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter the bayou. No foul play is suspected at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stephany's family, friends, and those who knew and loved her.
Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
Grammy Nominated: Lake Charles Musician’s Collab With LSU Band
Earlier this month Lake Charles musician Sean Ardoin teamed up with Cupid and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland to create the "LSU Chant Song". Ardoin released the video for the "LSU Chant Song" just 11 days ago from today, and there's already news coming out that the song has been nominated for a Grammy.
Big Brothers/Big Sisters Of SWLA Hosting Fish Fry In Lake Charles
We all know that in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area, people are willing to step up and help others. We are all also willing to support our local charities and organizations that do good things for our community. One of those great organizations is our friends at Big...
Meet The Cajun Ninja This Sunday & Monday, Nov. 20-21 In Lake Charles
A viral sensation, The Cajun Ninja, is coming to Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana for a meet & greet this Sunday, November 20th, and Monday, November 21st. Who is the Cajun Ninja? His name is Jason Derouen but is known as the online personality behind The Cajun Ninja. Derouen aka...
VIDEO: YouTubers Review Best and Worst Tex-Mex in Lake Charles
Just like most of us, we are all food critics. We also have our own opinions on the best place to go for certain types of food. While I do enjoy entertaining the occasional food critic's opinion. I much prefer to "trust but verify" when it comes to certain places. Some "experts" we know and love don't always enjoy the foods others enjoy. For instance, Guy Fieri of the Food Network doesn't like eggs on dishes. They're ok to be in them but to have an actual egg as part of a dish, it's a hard pass for him. Andrew Zimmerman of Bizarre Foods eats the craziest things across the world. He doesn't eat SPAM. Of course, not a lot of people do, but you see where I am going with this.
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19. An update has been published regarding this incident. Follow this link to read the update. Original:. This article was titled “Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work...
Lake Charles ‘Movies Under The Stars’ Special Presentation
Don't miss the special presentation of 'Movies Under the Stars,’ on Friday, Nov. 18 at River Bluff Park (543 Theriot Road) in Moss Bluff. This will be a one-night-only event to make up for a previous Under the Stars showing that was canceled on Sept. 30. So, gather the blankets, the family, and snacks and make it a movie night...under the stars!
Calcasieu Parish School Board – iPad Sale Date And Time
If you have a child/children enrolled at a campus within the Calcasieu Parish School Board(CPSB) system, you are eligible to purchase a used iPad. The iPads were previously used in Parish classrooms, and are in good working order, with minimal signs of wear and tear. According to the CPSB, there...
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June Morning
Lakisha Shantella Taylor, nicknamed Kisha, is the mother of three children. She separated from her husband and shared a home with her cousin, Sandy Stevenson, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. On the morning of June 13, 2008, Sandy left the house to run an errand. When she returned, Lakisha was nowhere in the house.
See Inside The New Market Basket In Moss Bluff That Opens Today, Nov. 14 [PHOTOS]
After over two years and three months, the Moss Bluff location of Market Basket will reopen its doors. The store has been closed since hurricane Laura and Delta basically destroyed the popular grocery store location. Market Basket has been challenged over the past two years as several of its grocery...
Bag Of Donuts To Play Final Cowboy Block Party Of The Season
It's hard to believe but the McNeese football season is already coming to an end. This Saturday, the pokes will have their final game of the season as they host the Lamar Cardinals from Beaumont, Texas at Cowboys Stadium in Lake Charles. With that being said, the last Cowboy Block...
Crumbl Cookie Truck Seen Visiting Lake Charles Shopping Center
We found out in August that Crumbl Cookies is officially headed to Lake Charles. The question then became "where is it going to open up in Lake Charles?". Rumors spread around about its new location as more and more places announced they were coming to Lake Charles. The bakery is...
VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished
After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
Get Lunch Or Dinner This Friday Nov. 11 & Help Lake Charles Veterans
Veterans Day is coming up this Friday, November 11th, and in Lake Charles, The VFW Post 2130 in South Lake Charles is having a Jambalaya fundraiser. Veterans day is a chance for all of us to reflect and thank our men and women who served in our Army, Navy Air Force, Marines, and other branches of the United States service. You or someone you know have served in our armed forces and that is why we celebrate Veterans Day in their honor.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car
The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cajunradio.com
Comments / 0