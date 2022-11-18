Read full article on original website
Woman Refuses to Leave Missoula Shelter, Kicks Officer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter to remove a person from the premises. An officer arrived on the scene and spoke to the employee who reported she wanted 45-year-old Kristina Busch removed for 24 hours...
Man Attacks Man at a Missoula Bar Over a Pair of Sunglasses
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 19, 2022, 58-year-old Michael Quinn was contacted by Missoula Police Department officers regarding an altercation at a local bar. Officers also contacted the male victim who had visible injuries to his face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Officers responded to...
missoulacounty.us
Missoula County Weekly, Nov. 21-25: Community Health Worker Program, Clerk of District Court retires, stories about climate change
Welcome to Missoula County Weekly. You’re receiving this because you signed up to receive e-notifications at missoulacounty.us. Missoula County Weekly will keep you informed and up to date on public meetings, county projects and more. If you’re viewing this on the homepage of the Missoula County website and would...
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
St. Ignatius man accused of negligent homicide
A man from St. Ignatius is being accused of negligent homicide in connection with the Sunday death of a 17-year-old in Lake County.
17 Year-old Killed Near Mission Dam, Arrest Made in Lake County
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Lake County teenager is dead following an accident that occurred early Sunday morning at the Mission Dam near St. Ignatius. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided the details to KGVO News. “On November 20 at about 0300 hours, (3:00 a.m.) Lake County 911 took...
Butte man sentenced to 13 years in prison for armed robberies
A Butte man who robbed at gunpoint three businesses in three cities in five days was sentenced Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to 13 years in prison
Missoula Condominium Owner Reacts To Hit & Run Property Damage
On Thursday November 17th, pictures of damage at the 4100 Mullan Condominiums complex surfaced on social media. The aftermath of the incident saw a parking lot overhang collapse on several vehicles. We spoke with the owner of one of these vehicles who declined to be named. When asked about how...
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
invisiblepeople.tv
Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana
Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge Won’t be Completed Until Spring
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge project won’t be completed until the spring, according to Engineering Project Manager Matt Straub for the Higgins Avenue Bridge Project with the Montana Department of Transportation. For the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, Straub explained the traffic flow over the bridge.
Fairfield Sun Times
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
Montana AG Has Show and Tell with Fentanyl Reversal Kit
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Radio is not a visual medium, however, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in Missoula on Wednesday and brought the new ‘Opioid Reversal Kit’ into the KGVO Talk Back studio to emphasize the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis in Montana. “The last couple...
Missoula Shelter Will Turn No One Away in Cold Weather
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced this week that due to the bitterly cold temperatures in Missoula this weekend, the Johnson Street Warming Shelter will do its best to provide a warm place to sleep for any individual 18 or older. KGVO News spoke to Stephanie Dolan, Director...
THANK YOU! Photos from the 2022 Guerrilla Turkey Drive in Missoula, Montana
Western Montana, THANK YOU! The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive has wrapped up and through the generosity of so many amazing people we were able to collect enough turkeys for our agencies that we work with to help meet their goals. With all of the stories we have heard this year, it really was a year of "unknowns" for the Turkey Drive. We never have any idea if we will be able to help out the agencies that need our help.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash reduces Reserve St. NB to one lane near 9th St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is reducing Reserve Street northbound to one lane near 9th Street in Missoula, according to our reporter on scene.
