Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.

MORENO VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO