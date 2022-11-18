Read full article on original website
22 arrested in alleged cargo train burglary ring; $18M in stolen goods recovered
(KTLA) – Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that a yearlong investigation of cargo train burglaries resulted in 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise. In January, the Union Pacific Railroad Company reported a 160% nationwide increase in rail thefts, with more than 90 containers...
WATCH: Catalytic converter thieves pull up in Lamborghini in California
Video released by the Torrance Police Department in California shows four suspected thieves exiting a Lamborghini and stealing the catalytic converter off a parked van.
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Man Shot To Death Near Pickup Truck
11.20.2022 | 10:27 PM | SANTA ANA – A 25-year-old man was shot to death near a pickup truck parked on a residential street, Sunday night. The man, identified as Jerardo Vieyra, 25, of Fullerton, was found down with multiple gunshot wounds by authorities following reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Oak Street, south of East McFadden Avenue, around 10:27 PM.
KTLA.com
3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
Woman Shot While in Vehicle in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot while in a vehicle and taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition Sunday night. The shooting, reported at 9:37 p.m., Nov. 20, occurred in the area of Mission and 1st Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
newsnationnow.com
22 arrested in multimillion-dollar LA cargo train burglaries
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday announced that a yearlong investigation of train cargo burglaries netted 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise. In January, the Union Pacific Railroad Company reported a 160% nationwide increase in rail thefts, with more than...
Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
Man Fatally Shot in East Los Angeles
A man was fatally shot in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles near the City of Commerce, authorities said Saturday.
Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in La Habra
A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday.
One Killed in Crash on Pomona Freeway
One person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights.
Scammers are targeting Californians' Middle Class Tax Refund payments. Here's what to know
Scammers are targeting Californians' Middle Class Tax Relief payments, prompting the Los Angeles city attorney to urge vigilance.
Police: Murder suspect arrested with shopping cart full of stolen laundry detergent
LA VERNE, Calif. — An alert police officer on patrol is credited with arresting a man wanted on murder charges, after seeing the suspect pushing a shopping cart filled with detergent. The La Verne Police Department said in a post on social media that Corporal McKindley was on patrol...
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2 arrested in Riverside home invasion that left would-be robber dead, resident wounded
Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in an August home-invasion robbery attempt and shooting that left a third suspect dead and a resident wounded in Riverside. The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Aug. 24 at an apartment in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say Gregory Harris, 26, […]
Teenager caught with 40 pounds of meth during traffic stop, deputies say
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California teenager is facing charges after investigators said he was stopped while driving a car filled with 40 pounds of drugs. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, identifying the suspect only as a 17-year-old Fontana resident. Investigators said that deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 1 at 3:20 p.m. and pulled over a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
EBT account holders warned to be on guard to prevent benefits thefts
According to the county Department of Public Social Services, law enforcement officials throughout the nation have observed a rise in unauthorized access of EBT cards, with thieves draining accounts, leaving recipients with no way to pay for goods.
Police seeking to identify man who stole 14 ATM machines in Brea
Police are seeking to identify a suspect who stole a shipment of ATM machines from a business in Brea.
