ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
countynews.tv

Santa Ana: Man Shot To Death Near Pickup Truck

11.20.2022 | 10:27 PM | SANTA ANA – A 25-year-old man was shot to death near a pickup truck parked on a residential street, Sunday night. The man, identified as Jerardo Vieyra, 25, of Fullerton, was found down with multiple gunshot wounds by authorities following reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Oak Street, south of East McFadden Avenue, around 10:27 PM.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
newsnationnow.com

22 arrested in multimillion-dollar LA cargo train burglaries

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday announced that a yearlong investigation of train cargo burglaries netted 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise. In January, the Union Pacific Railroad Company reported a 160% nationwide increase in rail thefts, with more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
960 The Ref

Teenager caught with 40 pounds of meth during traffic stop, deputies say

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California teenager is facing charges after investigators said he was stopped while driving a car filled with 40 pounds of drugs. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, identifying the suspect only as a 17-year-old Fontana resident. Investigators said that deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 1 at 3:20 p.m. and pulled over a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy