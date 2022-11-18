Read full article on original website
FPL, St. Lucie and Martin Counties to Test Sirens Dec. 1
St. Lucie County’s Public Safety Department, Martin County’s Emergency Management Agency and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) will conduct a quarterly test of the outdoor warning sirens for the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant at noon on Thursday, Dec. 1. The test will involve a one-minute sounding...
Additional ART Bus Stops for the HANDS Clinic
In partnership with the HANDS Clinic, ART (Area Regional Transit) has added two new bus stops to provide residents with easier access to affordable health care. ART has already begun adding stops for the HANDS Clinic, located at 3855 U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce. However, permanent bus stops will be installed by Monday, Nov. 28. The northbound Route 1 stop is at St. James and U.S. 1, directly across the street from the HANDS Clinic. The southbound Route 1 stop is right in front of the HANDS Clinic and U.S. 1.
Dock at Museum Pointe Park Closed Following Hurricane Nicole
One of the docks at Museum Pointe Park is closed indefinitely, following a post-storm inspection by St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation staff. The Smithsonian “L” dock along the Indian River Lagoon at Museum Pointe Park (western most dock near the bridge) is closed from public/boating access. St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation staff is evaluating the extent of the damage and will work with state and federal agencies to get these repairs permitted and coordinated.
