In partnership with the HANDS Clinic, ART (Area Regional Transit) has added two new bus stops to provide residents with easier access to affordable health care. ART has already begun adding stops for the HANDS Clinic, located at 3855 U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce. However, permanent bus stops will be installed by Monday, Nov. 28. The northbound Route 1 stop is at St. James and U.S. 1, directly across the street from the HANDS Clinic. The southbound Route 1 stop is right in front of the HANDS Clinic and U.S. 1.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO