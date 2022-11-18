ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
msn.com

Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Fortune

‘Hardcore’ won’t save you: Twitter workers who committed to sticking with Elon Musk have reportedly been laid off

Elon Musk has been on a job-cutting spree since he took over Twitter in October. First, top executives were ousted, then about half of all workers were cut in a massive purge. Last week, with only roughly half of the company remaining, Musk sent an ultimatum to Twitter workers in a company-wide email, asking employees to commit to his Twitter 2.0 mission and be “extremely hardcore,” or leave the company.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King unleashes an army of Dad jokes to mock Trump’s Twitter return

Recently (and because the circus never closes, apparently) former President Donald Trump was allowed to return to Twitter. His personal account has not been used as of this story’s filing, but, people are joking about the moment and Stephen King is one. The 75-year-old master of horror tweeted the...
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus has removed that surprise Donald Trump cameo during Elton John live show

Disney Plus announced that they’ve removed the Donald Trump reference in the close captions after it appeared during Elton John‘s live show telecast on the streaming platform. Disney claimed it was a glitch after it was spotted by fans and shared on social media. According to Deadline, Disney...

Comments / 0

Community Policy