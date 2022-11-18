Read full article on original website
kwit.org
Newscast 11.22.22: BCU prepares for March for Lost Children; Iowa gains $5.7 million dollars to expand broadband
Briar Cliff University hosted workshops today (Tuesday) in Sioux City to reflect on Native communities’ struggles with the child welfare system. The educational opportunities are a part of the 20th Annual Memorial March for Lost Children. The march began as a protest against the disproportionate number of Native children...
