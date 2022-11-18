Read full article on original website

This classic Sacramento burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
"Honest to God, those are the best onion rings I've had outside of L.A."
Here's a list of stores in the Sacramento region open on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving weekend is around the corner along with the inevitable last minute trip to the grocery store amid the holiday rush. Raley's, WinCo and other stores in the region typically close early on the holidays to give employees time to celebrate with family,. However some larger...
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
From ice skating to a light show, these events in Sacramento are going on over Thanksgiving weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Thanksgiving weekend provides a lot of people with several days off from work and school. There are multiple activities and events in the Sacramento area going on during the holiday weekend for people that will be near the Capital City. Here is what Sacramento has to offer during Thanksgiving weekend. […]
La Popular now open in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico. "If they're looking for...
Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the collision, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard south of 43rd Avenue. CHP said the driver remained at the scene after the […]
CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
KCRA.com
Video: 4 girls rescued from stuck roller coaster at Sacramento County amusement park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four teenage girls were rescued Monday evening after they were stuck on a roller coaster, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The four were riding the coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands when it stopped moving about 65 feet in the air, the fire department said. Nobody was injured.
KTVU FOX 2
2 dead after being hit by a train near Sacramento
ELK GROVE, Calif. - Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. "Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad property and...
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
KCRA.com
‘Art on Wheels’ exhibit in Sacramento highlights photographers in the lowrider community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An event Sunday at the Latino Center for Art and Culture in Sacramento helped to highlight photographers in the lowrider community. The exhibition, hosted by the organization Brown Issues, featured dozens of trophy-worthy lowriders and bikes. Photos were selected by Sacramento area photographers that have been...
rosevilletoday.com
Tracking Santa: Planning visits to Roseville, Rocklin and Placer County
Tracking underway, Santa spotted moving his sleigh. Roseville, Calif. – Roseville Today operates a series of remote sensors and cameras at undisclosed locations near the North Pole. A recent flurry of activity indicates that Santa appears to be testing new sleigh equipment. Just this past week, unusual sleigh tracks were spotted not far from what many have suspected as one of Santa’s busiest workshop locations.
Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night on State Route 99, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a black SUV headed south on SR-99 approaching Wilson Road was traveling at an “undetermined” speed around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into the […]
Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
rosevilletoday.com
FUKUMI Ramen (Roseville)
Specializing in Hakata-style ramen. Hailing from Fukuoka. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
KCRA.com
'We want people to feel safe': Sacramento police, local clubs increase security following Colorado mass shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police are increasing patrols in the Lavender Heights area of midtown Sacramento, after the deadly mass shooting at a LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. At least five people are dead and 25 others injured, after authorities say a gunman opened fire Saturday night inside Club...
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
Officers crash during a pursuit in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two officers were injured after crashing during an early-morning pursuit near Old North Sacramento on Monday, according to Sacramento Police. Around 12:30 a.m., Sacramento Police were in pursuit of a vehicle when the officers crashed near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Western Avenue, police said. Both of the officers […]
Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
