Sacramento, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

La Popular now open in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico. "If they're looking for...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the collision, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard south of 43rd Avenue. CHP said the driver remained at the scene after the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 dead after being hit by a train near Sacramento

ELK GROVE, Calif. - Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. "Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad property and...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Tracking Santa: Planning visits to Roseville, Rocklin and Placer County

Tracking underway, Santa spotted moving his sleigh. Roseville, Calif. – Roseville Today operates a series of remote sensors and cameras at undisclosed locations near the North Pole. A recent flurry of activity indicates that Santa appears to be testing new sleigh equipment. Just this past week, unusual sleigh tracks were spotted not far from what many have suspected as one of Santa’s busiest workshop locations.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night on State Route 99, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a black SUV headed south on SR-99 approaching Wilson Road was traveling at an “undetermined” speed around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

FUKUMI Ramen (Roseville)

Specializing in Hakata-style ramen. Hailing from Fukuoka.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Officers crash during a pursuit in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two officers were injured after crashing during an early-morning pursuit near Old North Sacramento on Monday, according to Sacramento Police. Around 12:30 a.m., Sacramento Police were in pursuit of a vehicle when the officers crashed near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Western Avenue, police said. Both of the officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
STOCKTON, CA

