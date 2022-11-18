ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

WUSA9

Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Robs TD Bank in Bethesda

Police are investigating after a man robbed a TD Bank location in Bethesda earlier this month. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at roughly 10:32 a.m., Montgomery County police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Avenue. According to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD)...
BETHESDA, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigate Armed Robbery in Gaithersburg

Police are looking for a man who robbed Check Cash Depot in Gaithersburg earlier this month. At approximately 7:26 p.m. on Nov. 1, Gaithersburg City Police Department officers responded to a report of a commercial armed robbery in the 10 block of North Summit Avenue. The suspect entered the business,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released

Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in DC Teen's 2020 Slaying

A suspect has been arrested more than two years after a D.C. teen was killed and his remains dumped in Maryland, police say. Brandon Nguyen, 24, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 17-year-old Brian Ward. Ward was last seen getting into a...
LAUREL, MD
georgetowner.com

Brazen Burglaries Irk M Street Retailers

There have always been burglaries — it’s the big, bad city, after all. But it’s the increasingly brazen nature of the acts that are frustrating and worrying some business owners. Here’s a short rundown of a few recent Georgetown incidents, as an example. D.C. police investigating the cases said they believe it’s the same group of persons committing these crimes.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Two people shot in Middle River Monday night, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a double shooting in Middle River, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, police said.That's when Baltimore County officers were sent to the unit block of Chelmsford Court to investigate a report of shots fired, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims have been taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, which appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Driver Crashes into Germantown Marijuana Dispensary

The driver of a car crashed into Bloom Medicinals, a marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Monday afternoon. The driver and two others were injured. The driver was trapped in the car and is being treated for priority two trauma. Two patrons, who were inside the building, also were taken to the hospital, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WJLA

Missing 17-year-old Maryland girl's remains identified; death ruled as homicide

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) is looking for suspects in connection to a murder of a 17-year-old girl in Takoma Park, Md. The girl was identified as Rosa Diaz-Santos of Greenbelt, Md, according to PGPD. Her skeletal remains were reportedly found on Nov. 15, near the 1600 block of Drexel Street. After investigating, police were able to determine the manner of death was a homicide.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Burglary One while armed offense that took place Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened on the 3400 Block of 24th Street. Shortly after 3:30 pm suspects followed a victim inside a residence. One of the suspects displayed a handgun, and the suspects took items from the residence, then fled the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This incident remains under investigation. The post D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County family offers $100K reward for information in cold case murder

BALTIMORE -- The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his death, Maryland State Police announced Tuesday. The body of Richard Atkins Jr. was found by family members at his Westminster apartment on Dec. 29, 2003, police said. He was beaten to death. Investigators believe Atkins was targeted for a robbery. Police said it is believed the suspect went to Atkins' apartment on Dec. 27 looking for money, and when Atkins denied them, they beat him with a blunt object before stealing money and DVDs. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Taylor of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at 410-996-7881.  
CARROLL COUNTY, MD

