Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
mymcmedia.org
Man Robs TD Bank in Bethesda
Police are investigating after a man robbed a TD Bank location in Bethesda earlier this month. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at roughly 10:32 a.m., Montgomery County police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Avenue. According to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD)...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Armed Robbery in Gaithersburg
Police are looking for a man who robbed Check Cash Depot in Gaithersburg earlier this month. At approximately 7:26 p.m. on Nov. 1, Gaithersburg City Police Department officers responded to a report of a commercial armed robbery in the 10 block of North Summit Avenue. The suspect entered the business,...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Man dies of injuries from April shooting, marking City's 300th homicide
A 24-year-old man shot this past April died Monday as result of his injuries. His death marks Baltimore City's 300th reported homicide in 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in DC Teen's 2020 Slaying
A suspect has been arrested more than two years after a D.C. teen was killed and his remains dumped in Maryland, police say. Brandon Nguyen, 24, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 17-year-old Brian Ward. Ward was last seen getting into a...
Investigators reveal likely cause of fiery condo explosion in Gaithersburg
Investigators have revealed the likely cause of a fiery explosion last week at a Gaithersburg condominium complex.
georgetowner.com
Brazen Burglaries Irk M Street Retailers
There have always been burglaries — it’s the big, bad city, after all. But it’s the increasingly brazen nature of the acts that are frustrating and worrying some business owners. Here’s a short rundown of a few recent Georgetown incidents, as an example. D.C. police investigating the cases said they believe it’s the same group of persons committing these crimes.
MDOT MTA police seeks assistance in locating suspect in October assault
The MDOT MTA Police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault on a bus operator back in October.
Two people shot in Middle River Monday night, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a double shooting in Middle River, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, police said.That's when Baltimore County officers were sent to the unit block of Chelmsford Court to investigate a report of shots fired, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims have been taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, which appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges For Shooter Looking To Settle Dispute In Maryland: Police
Officials say that an attempted murder suspect is in custody in Maryland following a weeks-long investigation into the shooting of a man looking to settle a dispute in Prince George’s County. Rohan Dwayne Patterson has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder following an incident in...
Four Injured, One Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings, Police Say
Authorities say that a 25-year-old man was killed in Baltimore as police continue to investigate a trio of shootings that happened within six hours of each other on Sunday night. The busy evening began shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, when Southwest District Patrol officers from the Baltimore...
mymcmedia.org
Driver Crashes into Germantown Marijuana Dispensary
The driver of a car crashed into Bloom Medicinals, a marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Monday afternoon. The driver and two others were injured. The driver was trapped in the car and is being treated for priority two trauma. Two patrons, who were inside the building, also were taken to the hospital, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.
WJLA
Missing 17-year-old Maryland girl's remains identified; death ruled as homicide
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) is looking for suspects in connection to a murder of a 17-year-old girl in Takoma Park, Md. The girl was identified as Rosa Diaz-Santos of Greenbelt, Md, according to PGPD. Her skeletal remains were reportedly found on Nov. 15, near the 1600 block of Drexel Street. After investigating, police were able to determine the manner of death was a homicide.
D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Burglary One while armed offense that took place Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened on the 3400 Block of 24th Street. Shortly after 3:30 pm suspects followed a victim inside a residence. One of the suspects displayed a handgun, and the suspects took items from the residence, then fled the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This incident remains under investigation. The post D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
18-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead In Northeast DC Hotel Room: Police
An 18-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a Northeast DC hotel room over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responded to the 1200 block of First Street on a report of a shooting around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Once inside a...
Carroll County family offers $100K reward for information in cold case murder
BALTIMORE -- The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his death, Maryland State Police announced Tuesday. The body of Richard Atkins Jr. was found by family members at his Westminster apartment on Dec. 29, 2003, police said. He was beaten to death. Investigators believe Atkins was targeted for a robbery. Police said it is believed the suspect went to Atkins' apartment on Dec. 27 looking for money, and when Atkins denied them, they beat him with a blunt object before stealing money and DVDs. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Taylor of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at 410-996-7881.
WJLA
Boy taken to hospital with critical injuries after self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A teenage boy is unconscious and not breathing after a "self-inflicted" shooting incident in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, D.C. Police told 7News. The shooting was reported in the 200 block of 58th Street Northeast, near the Maya Angelou Public Charter School. The boy was transported...
Comments / 1