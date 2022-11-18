Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock slammed for “disrespectful” Kai Cenat stream: “You put a hole in my wall”
Kai Cenat’s November 21 Twitch stream was one of his wildest yet, as he was joined by rapper Blueface and his partner Chrisean Rock, with the pair criticized for “disrespecting” the stream, and damaging Kai’s property. Despite trepidation from fans and even Kai Cenat himself, Blueface...
dexerto.com
Ludwig panics as Valkyrae & xQc force him toward a permanent Twitch tattoo
Ludwig’s promise to get a tattoo during his charity stream has meant the YouTube star will now be getting a Twitch logo permanently inked on his palm thanks to fellow content creator Valkyrae. On November 20, Ludwig held a 50-hour charity stream in a follow-up to his iconic Twitch...
dexerto.com
How to unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Trainers can work together to participate in more difficult 5 and 6-Star Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and taking on these raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a brand-new feature in Generation 9, similar to Mega Evolution or...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamers slapped with DMCA strikes over Pokemon Scarlet & Violet song
Twitch streamers are getting hit with DMCA strikes after beating Pokemon Scarlet & Violet because Ed Sheeran’s song ‘Celestial’ plays during the end credits. In September, Ed Sheeran revealed that his Pokemon collaborative song ‘Celestial’ would be coming to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet at launch.
dexerto.com
Viral TikTok shows tourist booed for climbing sacred Mayan pyramid in Mexico: “Lock her up!”
A “disrespectful” tourist was blasted on TikTok after being filmed climbing an ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico without permission. In a viral clip with over 3.4 million views, the female tourist got booed as she illegally climbed the steps of the sacred Castillo de Kukulcán, in southeastern Mexico.
SheKnows
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, November 21 through Friday, November 25, two very special folks arrive for a visit. Meanwhile, Bill finds out that there are still people around who are willing to stand up to him — or at least one person. Oh, and there’s a little wedding you may have heard something about happening over at the Forrester estate. But whether or not it’ll result in an actual marriage, only time will tell…
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hero is incredibly rude about his phone use fans say
While players continue to report problems with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one person says most have ignored the bigger issue – the hero’s phone usage. Game Freak released Scarlet & Violet just last week on the Nintendo Switch to middling review scores. Thus far, many players seem mixed on the experience, too, thanks in part to its subpar visuals and performance-related issues.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity
Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
dexerto.com
How to get Salazzle & Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Evolution method explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get Salazzle and Salandit in the wild, or use its extraordinary evolution method. Here’s where to find them and how Salandit evolves. Salazzle and Salandit were added in Gen 7, as poison/fire-type Pokemon, and they’re back in Game Freak‘s latest games.
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
dexerto.com
MultiVersus patch 2.1 notes: Marvin the Martian arrives, 11 character changes, more
The MultiVersus 2.1 update has arrived, marking the debut of Marvin the Martian while tweaking just shy of a dozen existing fighters. Here’s a full rundown on the latest patch notes. With MultiVersus Season 2 in full swing, the first major update of the cycle is now live. Following...
dexerto.com
The Devil in Me: How to save everyone & get the best ending￼
Want to keep everyone alive in The Devil in Me to get the happiest ending? Here’s what you’ll need to do to save every character – including Connie the lost dog. As with earlier entries in The Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me can end in a bloodbath, or some of your charges can make it out alive. However, if you want to make sure every member of the unfortunate film crew lives to tell the tale, then follow the instructions below.
dexerto.com
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of DLC tracks revealed: Rock, Moon Cup, Merry Mountain & more
The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks has been revealed, and it includes a brand new track called Merry Mountain. Following on from the second wave of DLC tracks that came out in March, Nintendo has confirmed that the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks will arrive in the game on December 7, 2022.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players discover “double movement” glitch using two controllers at once
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has had its fair share of bugs on release, and more are being unearthed as people get their hands on the game. As one trainer discovered, it’s possible to double your movement speed with 2 controllers. The release of the latest Pokemon game has come...
dexerto.com
Genshin Impact fans hail Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event as “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Genshin Impact fans have been praising the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, with many Travelers claiming that it’s “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been far from smooth – in fact, many players have reported game-breaking glitches and other performance-related problems. Even popular streamers like Disguised Toast have voiced their frustration over the game’s lack of polish.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event: Solgaleo & Lunala debut, more
Pokemon Go has announced the Astral Eclipse Event, bringing Sun & Moon Legendaries Solgalo and Lunala into the game. Over the last few months, the Season of Light has brought more Gen 7 Pokemon into the game, including Cosmog and Cosmoem via Special Research. Pokemon Go will bring the Sun...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
dexerto.com
What does the purple circle mean on Snapchat?
While using Snapchat, you have probably encountered some users’ profiles inside a purple circle, but what does the purple circle mean? Here’s what you need to know. Snapchat is still one of the easiest ways to connect with your friends, allowing you to send each other pictures, videos, and more, as well as post to your story for selected groups to see.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players discover uncatchable Shinies during Titan Battles
Players have already discovered one of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s biggest secrets, and they are in the form of rare uncatchable Shiny Pokemon encounters – adding to the series’ short list of Shinies you can’t catch. The biggest fear of Shiny hunters is coming unprepared for...
dexerto.com
Overwatch star Xzi confirms Valorant switch: “I’m pretty confident”
Former South Korean Overwatch player Jung ‘Xzi’ Ki-hyo has announced his retirement from the Blizzard title and said in a statement that he has considered a switch to Valorant, or content creation. The former Dallas Fuel and Florida Mayhem player took to Twitch on November 20 to tell...
Comments / 0