Want to keep everyone alive in The Devil in Me to get the happiest ending? Here’s what you’ll need to do to save every character – including Connie the lost dog. As with earlier entries in The Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me can end in a bloodbath, or some of your charges can make it out alive. However, if you want to make sure every member of the unfortunate film crew lives to tell the tale, then follow the instructions below.

6 HOURS AGO