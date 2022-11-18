ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Ludwig panics as Valkyrae & xQc force him toward a permanent Twitch tattoo

Ludwig’s promise to get a tattoo during his charity stream has meant the YouTube star will now be getting a Twitch logo permanently inked on his palm thanks to fellow content creator Valkyrae. On November 20, Ludwig held a 50-hour charity stream in a follow-up to his iconic Twitch...
dexerto.com

How to unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers can work together to participate in more difficult 5 and 6-Star Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and taking on these raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a brand-new feature in Generation 9, similar to Mega Evolution or...
dexerto.com

Twitch streamers slapped with DMCA strikes over Pokemon Scarlet & Violet song

Twitch streamers are getting hit with DMCA strikes after beating Pokemon Scarlet & Violet because Ed Sheeran’s song ‘Celestial’ plays during the end credits. In September, Ed Sheeran revealed that his Pokemon collaborative song ‘Celestial’ would be coming to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet at launch.
SheKnows

The Bold and the Beautiful

From Monday, November 21 through Friday, November 25, two very special folks arrive for a visit. Meanwhile, Bill finds out that there are still people around who are willing to stand up to him — or at least one person. Oh, and there’s a little wedding you may have heard something about happening over at the Forrester estate. But whether or not it’ll result in an actual marriage, only time will tell…
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hero is incredibly rude about his phone use fans say

While players continue to report problems with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one person says most have ignored the bigger issue – the hero’s phone usage. Game Freak released Scarlet & Violet just last week on the Nintendo Switch to middling review scores. Thus far, many players seem mixed on the experience, too, thanks in part to its subpar visuals and performance-related issues.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity

Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
dexerto.com

The Devil in Me: How to save everyone & get the best ending￼

Want to keep everyone alive in The Devil in Me to get the happiest ending? Here’s what you’ll need to do to save every character – including Connie the lost dog. As with earlier entries in The Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me can end in a bloodbath, or some of your charges can make it out alive. However, if you want to make sure every member of the unfortunate film crew lives to tell the tale, then follow the instructions below.
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact fans hail Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event as “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Genshin Impact fans have been praising the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, with many Travelers claiming that it’s “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been far from smooth – in fact, many players have reported game-breaking glitches and other performance-related problems. Even popular streamers like Disguised Toast have voiced their frustration over the game’s lack of polish.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event: Solgaleo & Lunala debut, more

Pokemon Go has announced the Astral Eclipse Event, bringing Sun & Moon Legendaries Solgalo and Lunala into the game. Over the last few months, the Season of Light has brought more Gen 7 Pokemon into the game, including Cosmog and Cosmoem via Special Research. Pokemon Go will bring the Sun...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
dexerto.com

What does the purple circle mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, you have probably encountered some users’ profiles inside a purple circle, but what does the purple circle mean? Here’s what you need to know. Snapchat is still one of the easiest ways to connect with your friends, allowing you to send each other pictures, videos, and more, as well as post to your story for selected groups to see.
dexerto.com

Overwatch star Xzi confirms Valorant switch: “I’m pretty confident”

Former South Korean Overwatch player Jung ‘Xzi’ Ki-hyo has announced his retirement from the Blizzard title and said in a statement that he has considered a switch to Valorant, or content creation. The former Dallas Fuel and Florida Mayhem player took to Twitch on November 20 to tell...

