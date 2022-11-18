Read full article on original website
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.
Longboat Observer
Key Club pickleball plans move forward to Town Commission
Four new pickleball courts at Longboat Key Club are beginning the transition from vision to reality but only after months of controversy, with more possible between now and final consideration. The Key Club’s new plans for the courts were unanimously approved to move forward by the town’s Planning and Zoning...
Longboat Observer
Planning Board rejects plan for Bahia Vista Apartments
Sarasota’s recently approved comprehensive plan amendments had their first test last Friday before the city’s Planning Board. By a 3-2 vote, the Planning Board voted to not recommend rezoning and site plan approval for Bahia Vista Apartments, a proposed four-story, 250-unit multifamily community on a six-acre site at the southwest corner of Bahia Vista Road and South Tuttle Avenue. The site is the former location of Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
Longboat Observer
New Manatee commissioners say infrastructure, traffic top priorities
The three new Manatee County commissioners sworn into office at the Manatee County Administration Building on Tuesday said their priorities included infrastructure and drug abuse. "It's a wonderful feeling," at-large Commissioner Jason Bearden said of beginning the job he was elected to do. "This was a long time coming, and...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch neighborhoods add community response programs
Although a Community Emergency Response Team team has served the original Lakewood Ranch CDD neighborhoods for 15 years, neighborhoods in the Stewardship District have established their own CERT programs to provide better reach throughout the area. “CERT is a perfect example of how we're coming together to try to make...
sarasotamagazine.com
Primo Ristorante Has Closed. For Fans of Its Iconic Billboards, It's Another Example of a Vanishing Sarasota.
And just like that, another Sarasota institution bites the dust. After 36 years of continuous operation, Primo Ristorante posted to its Facebook page last Sunday that the restaurant was calling it quits. “It is a hard and an emotional decision," chef-owner Maurizio Colucci wrote, "but we believe [it] is the...
QSR magazine
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Comes to Sarasota, Florida
The Sunshine State is getting an even bigger taste of Italy. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces the long-awaited, exciting grand opening in St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, November 23. This is the third franchise in the United States for the popular, fast-casual, fresh pasta concept originating in Venice, Italy. DalMoros Sarasota will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special “pasta cutting” at 11am, followed by the official opening of the 1,000 square foot to-go restaurant housing a wide variety of fresh pastas and homemade sauces made from scratch with each meal served in to-go boxes and ready within minutes. The restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating, a mural by local artists, the Vitale Brothers, and the DalMoros signature pasta machine in the window making fresh pastas all day. Delicious toppings, tiramisu, soft drinks, beer and wine are available. DalMoros Sarasota will also offer third-party delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub. The first 100 customers of DalMoros Sarasota will be gifted with a free pasta card for use on their next visit.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch CDDs still dealing with hurricane impacts
More than a month after Hurricane Ian impacted the Lakewood Ranch area, some neighborhoods continue to deal with the cleanup and its cost. Lakewood Ranch Executive Director Steve Zielinski, the executive director of the Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority, said cleanup efforts would cost between $800,000 and $900,000 and are mostly complete. However, he said an eroded shoreline along Lake Uihlein, replacing downed trees and picking up remaining debris are all problems that need to be solved.
Longboat Observer
Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail
With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
usf.edu
Here, there, everywhere: Red tide plagues SWFL after Hurricane Ian
From Tampa Bay south to Ten Thousand Islands, local groups and state agencies that test for and track red tide are warning that the harmful algae that kills fish, sickens dogs, and whose acrid air chase people off the beach is here. And there. And there. And there. Red tide...
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million
8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Longboat Observer
Harbour Walk home tops sales at $4.5 million
A home in Harbour Walk topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Tiffany Potillo, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 689 Regatta Way to Circumcision LLC for $4.5 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,346 square feet of living area.
aiexpress.io
Residents Concerned with Plan to Widen 59th Street West
BRADENTON — A serious roadway challenge accepted by the Manatee County Fee is advancing ahead by the design section, however some residents who stay alongside 59th Road West have issues with the challenge’s preliminary plans which embrace widening the 59th Road hall that connects Manatee Avenue to Cortez Highway to 4 lanes.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: iNeed help
Citizen assist: A police officer reported being greeted at the station by a person seeking to borrow his cell phone. The person explained she had accidentally deleted the settings and reset her new iPhone back to its original state, rendering it unusable. The officer explained that 1) police offices can’t lend their cell phones to people and 2) she should visit an Apple service center for help in bringing her phone back to a useful life.
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: 'You should see the one that got away!'
Assist other agencies: Sarasota Police, Longboat Key Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the scene of a drifting sailboat and possibly a person in the water. Once officers arrived they quickly determined the boat was a derelict that had broken from its anchor. Also, no one was in danger or even in the water. Longboat’s officer remained to help until no longer required.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice’s debris hauling contractor has finished their final pass of debris pickups throughout the city after 45 days of work, it was announced Monday. Nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation, and construction and demolition, has been collected by Crowder...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Nov. 24-30
6:30 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theater, 1923 Ringling Blvd. Visit McCurdysComedy.com. McCurdy's crowd favorite Al Romas, co-host of "The Talking Dicks Comedy Podcast," is back for an evening of comedy. Romas will also play two shows on the other side of the holiday break, but McCurdy's is closed for Thanksgiving.
speedonthewater.com
OPA Worlds Day 1—Jumpstarting the Recovery
When Hurricane Ian hit the southwest coast of Florida on September 28, one of the areas struck hard was Englewood Beach. Since then, the town of about 19,300 residents has been busy repairing their homes, cleaning up their yards and getting closer to back to normal. One annual event that...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Ballet moves with beauty, freedom in 'Expressions' program
Program Two of the 2022-2023 Sarasota Ballet season offered two company premieres and a fan favorite. “Expressions” was comprised of Kenneth MacMillan’s “Danses Concertantes” paired with Frederick Ashton’s. “Dante Sonata” and “Rhapsody” all performed this past weekend at the Sarasota Opera House.
Longboat Observer
Nancy Wellford turns 100!
Nancy Wellford (nee Clark) is a long-time Sarasota resident, having moved from Tennessee with her husband Marion and their children in the 50s. She grew up in Michigan during the Depression, and her parents, Randall and Marie Clark, were both artists. Nancy came of age during WWII, during which time she left Colorado College and joined the WAVES (Women’s Navel Reserve).
