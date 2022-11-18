ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Message to the Residents of Vista from John Franklin Mayor-Elect

The results are in, and I want to thank you, whether I earned your vote or not, for the confidence that the residents of the City of Vista have placed in me in electing me to serve as your next Mayor. I want to thank VUSD School Board Trustee Cipriano...
VISTA, CA
borregosun.com

Assemblymember Marie Waldron, 75th District

Thanks to support from voters like you, I have been re-elected to serve the people of San Diego County’s 75th Assembly District. The boundary lines have changed and I have many new constituents, along with many continuing constituents. The district now includes most of rural northern and eastern San Diego County, along with the cities of Borrego Springs, Poway and Santee, and the Scripps Ranch neighborhood of San Diego. I am honored by your support and look forward to serving you.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Election update, surprise turnaround has Measure B narrowly leading

The latest election results include a turnaround for Measure B. The proposal to charge single-family homeowners in San Diego a fee for trash pickup is narrowly in the lead after trailing for most of the vote count. Then, it’s been five years since the #MeToo movement. But many female police officers still experience sexism on the job. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser looks at what departments are doing to fix this. And, in our weekend preview, art that explores street markets, contemporary dance, bilingual theater and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance

In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

294 people died in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 300 people were killed in traffic collisions in San Diego County last year. This number includes pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by cars. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and the San Diego Bicycle Coalition are teaming up to have their voices heard and visibly show the impact of the loss they've experienced by placing 294 empty pairs of shoes in the courtyard of the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
CALIFORNIA STATE

