northcountydailystar.com
Message to the Residents of Vista from John Franklin Mayor-Elect
The results are in, and I want to thank you, whether I earned your vote or not, for the confidence that the residents of the City of Vista have placed in me in electing me to serve as your next Mayor. I want to thank VUSD School Board Trustee Cipriano...
Election 2022: How key local races are turning out
Here are unofficial voting results on races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
borregosun.com
Assemblymember Marie Waldron, 75th District
Thanks to support from voters like you, I have been re-elected to serve the people of San Diego County’s 75th Assembly District. The boundary lines have changed and I have many new constituents, along with many continuing constituents. The district now includes most of rural northern and eastern San Diego County, along with the cities of Borrego Springs, Poway and Santee, and the Scripps Ranch neighborhood of San Diego. I am honored by your support and look forward to serving you.
Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
Measure B to End Free Trash Service for Homeowners Appears to Narrowly Pass
The ballot measure that would repeal “The People’s Ordinance” mandating free trash collection for owners of single-family homes in San Diego appeared to have passed Friday by a margin of over 3,000 votes. With just 11,000 votes remaining to be counted across the county, Measure B was...
RSF Republican Women Federated club continues to grow
The newly formed Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated has brought together a group of politically-minded women in North County San Diego, interested in learning more about the issues that matter most to them and making a difference in their local community.
kusi.com
San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly remove woman from Board of Supervisors public hearing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Tuesday’s San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, the San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly removed a woman who was wanting to speak. The video shows the Sheriff dragging the woman on the ground with her arm, before aggressively putting her in handcuffs.
KPBS
Election update, surprise turnaround has Measure B narrowly leading
The latest election results include a turnaround for Measure B. The proposal to charge single-family homeowners in San Diego a fee for trash pickup is narrowly in the lead after trailing for most of the vote count. Then, it’s been five years since the #MeToo movement. But many female police officers still experience sexism on the job. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser looks at what departments are doing to fix this. And, in our weekend preview, art that explores street markets, contemporary dance, bilingual theater and more.
San Diegans react to latest votes on trash pickup fee measure
The latest election results show Measure B—to charge single-family homeowners for trash pickup—is now leading in yes votes, as of Thursday.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance
In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
Late ballots propel Measure B to likely win and an end to no-fee trash pickup for single-family homes
By a margin of about 3,300 votes, San Diegans appear to have chosen to repeal the free trash pickup provided by the city's 1919 People's Ordinance. For single-family homeowners, monthly bills are expected to be $23 to $29 — or more.
Encinitas Mayor Blakespear Declares Victory in 38th State Senate Race
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear declared victory Thursday in the race for the 38th State Senate District in north San Diego and south Orange Counties. With most ballots counted, Blakespear, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, an Orange County auto dealer, by 52.2% to 48.8%. “I am tremendously grateful to...
Most San Diego County Government Offices to Close for Thanksgiving
Numerous San Diego County government offices — including animal shelters, libraries and vaccination centers — will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, a county official said Sunday. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will conduct regular patrols, and animal control emergency response will continue through...
kusi.com
Carl DeMaio: Ballot harvesting, outdated voter rolls, and slow counts impact elections
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Elections results remain unsettled nearly a week after Nov. 8 Election Day in San Diego County. Some constituents are frustrated by the pace of ballot counting, some are concerned that the slow count may mean dishonesty in results. Spokesperson for Reform America, Carl DeMaio, joined...
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
294 people died in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021
SAN DIEGO — Nearly 300 people were killed in traffic collisions in San Diego County last year. This number includes pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by cars. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and the San Diego Bicycle Coalition are teaming up to have their voices heard and visibly show the impact of the loss they've experienced by placing 294 empty pairs of shoes in the courtyard of the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown San Diego.
California county to look at ending zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug activity in taxpayer-funded housing
San Diego County leaders will decide whether to get rid of a zero-tolerance policy on illegal drug activity in taxpayer-funded housing.
KPBS
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
Once-homeless tenants facing evection in Bankers Hill as landlord increases rent
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of tenants in Bankers Hill are facing homelessness again at the Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill, where the new landlord raised their rent. The tenants said they are devastated and rallying against their rent increase with the help of Tenants United and People Assisting The Homeless (PATH).
chulavistatoday.com
The San Diego Humane Society invites the public to name their price on adult dogs
The San Diego Humane Society wants prospective adopters to name their price for adult dogs ages 7 months and older through Sunday. This promotion will take place through Nov. 20 to allow adopters name their price out of 230 available adult dogs. “We have an incredible amount of adult dogs...
