Knoxville, TN

The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Alabama vs. Auburn Winner

For the first time in what seems like decades, the stakes of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are pretty low. That doesn't mean the two teams won't be raring for a fight though. With losses against Tennessee and LSU this season, Alabama have been eliminated from SEC title...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Paul Finebaum couldn't believe his eyes watching South Carolina put it on No. 5 Tennessee this past Saturday. Appearing on ESPN's college football podcast to recap the weekend, the SEC commentator admitted that he was "stunned" the Vols' performance. Forget two years ago, but if you started the year off...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Cadillac Williams' success saving Auburn, Alabama from 'worst Iron Bowl in modern history'

Alabama and Auburn will meet Saturday in what will be the first Iron Bowl more than a decade without SEC championship implications. LSU already locked up the SEC West title, and the door seems shut on the playoff for both teams — certainly for a 5-6 Auburn team and more than likely for an Alabama team that is ranked No. 8 but has two losses and no more opportunities for a ranked win.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Nebraska coaching search turns to Lance Leipold, Kalen DeBoer if Matt Rhule indeed withdrew name: CBS Sports

Nebraska's coaching search remains ongoing more than two months since the Huskers fired Scott Frost, and Matt Rhule has been reported on as a top candidate. However, the former Carolina Panthers head coach appears to have removed his name from consideration. Echoing what Husker247 reported Sunday for VIP members, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd wrote Tuesday that "the word from several sources" was Rhule turned down Nebraska. Dodd then questioned if Lance Leipold of Kansas would be the top choice before adding that Washington's Kalen DeBoer is "another name to watch."
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities

South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis

Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

WATCH: Bo Nix updates his health ahead of Oregon State Game

Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix provides more insight into his road to recovery from an ankle injury two weeks ago, how he got through the game against Utah, and the challenges he and Oregon's offense will face on Saturday at Oregon State. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

New Oklahoma commit Ashton Sanders breaks down his decision

Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced moments ago he'll play his college ball for Oklahoma. The Sooners recently jumped in with an offer to Sanders and he quickly set up an official visit. He's currently still on his visit and will be in Norman through Monday but decided he was ready to pull the trigger.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 22 Oregon State

No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) knocked off Utah last week at home and will head north up I-5 to Corvallis and take on No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) as a 3.5-point road favorite. Oregon rebounded at home against Utah in a dramatic and thrilling 20-17 win behind its defensive performance. Heading into the night, Oregon's defense was put into question as Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. threw for over 400 yards with two touchdowns going for more than 60 yards.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss

Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini land 2024 in-state OL Brandon Hansen

Illinois football has landed its first verbal commitment in the Class of 2024. Three-star Mundelein (Ill.) offensive lineman Brandon Hansen announced he committed to Illinois on Tuesday. Hansen chose the Illini, his first power-five offer, over Central Michigan and Toledo. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle earned an offer at Illinois...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Alabama running back Trey Sanders enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama running back Trey Sanders entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, BamaOnLine confirmed, becoming the third Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. A redshirt junior, Sanders is listed as a graduate transfer. Sanders has appeared in nine games for Alabama this season and 26 throughout his career....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

