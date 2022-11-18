4 facing charges for stealing 19 French bulldogs in house burglary

Port St. Lucie Police Department

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Multiple people were arrested after stealing 19 French bulldogs in a house burglary on November 4.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, Laurence Mitchell, 19, Destiny Delcampo, 18, Jordan Brown, 18, and Cinthia Galarza, 20, are facing charges for the incident.

Port St. Lucie detectives and SWAT searched the home of Mitchell and Delcampo and found five of the stolen French bulldogs. According to the report, a sixth French bulldog was found in Indiantown after the two sold it.

Port St. Lucie Police Department

The duo was arrested for grand theft and dealing in stolen property. Police said Mitchell was also charged with robbery for an unrelated incident after detectives identified him as an alleged purse snatcher.

According to the report, on August 17, Mitchell grabbed a 77-year-old woman’s purse and pushed her to the ground in a Publix parking lot on Saint Lucie West.

Investigators also searched the home of Brown and Galarza, which was located in Stuart. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, Brown was taken to Martin County Jail and faces charges of burglary, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, and tampering with evidence.

According to the report, Galarza is wanted and has an active arrest warrant for accessory after the fact.

Port St. Lucie Police said there are 13 stolen French bulldogs still missing. The 6 French bulldogs that were recovered have been returned to their owner.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have purchased one of the stolen bulldogs can contact Port St. Lucie detectives at (772)871-5172.

