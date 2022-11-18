Read full article on original website
navalnews.com
Russian aircraft make unsafe overflight of NATO vessels in the Baltic Sea
Two Russian fighter aircraft made an unsafe and unprofessional approach toward NATO vessels HNLMS Tromp and FS Chevalier Paul in the Baltic Sea on Thursday (17 November 2022), overflying them at an altitude of 300 feet, and failing to respond to Allied attempts to communicate. NATO forces acted calmly and responsibly at all times.
navalnews.com
Northern European countries join forces to stimulate Marine Industry
Participating nations are Denmark, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. During a side session of the NEDS matchmaking day on 16-11-2022, this initiative has been taken one step further. In the first part of this meeting, the representatives of the nations clearly defined a top-three of topics of interest for cooperation:
navalnews.com
U.S. Navy Declares IOC for Boeing’s HAAWC
Boeing-made capability enables Poseidon to launch torpedoes from higher altitudes, longer distances. The all-weather HAAWC enables the Boeing P-8A Poseidon to deploy MK 54 torpedoes from near or below its cruising altitude. “The initial operational capability milestone marks the readiness of HAAWC for fleet introduction for the Navy and its...
navalnews.com
Rafael’s C-DOME Completes Final Stage of Operationalization Aboard Saar 6
As part of the interception test, the system was installed on the INS ‘Oz’ corvette, the second of four advanced missile corvettes received by the Israeli Navy in the last two years. Operationalizing the system constitutes a significant milestone in enhancing the capabilities of the corvettes. The test...
navalnews.com
Japanese Maya-class destroyers test-fire SM-3 missiles
As part of the tests, JS Maya conducted a test firing of the SM-3 Block IIA, an advanced BMD interceptor missile jointly developed by the United States and Japan, on November 16. Sistership JS Haguro conducted a test firing of the Block IIB variant of the missile on November 19. Both tests took place in the vicinity of Hawaii with support from the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. The target was launched from the U.S. Navy Missile Range Facility on the island of Kauai.
navalnews.com
U.S. Carrier Strike Group-5 concludes Keen Sword 23 exercise
Keen Sword 23 was designed to enhance Japan-U.S. readiness and interoperability while strengthening the bilateral relationship and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of Allies and partners in the region. Keen Sword does so by providing militaries opportunities to train across a variety of mission areas in realistic scenarios, enhancing readiness, interoperability, and building credible deterrence.
navalnews.com
First Look: New French Frigate with her PSIM Integrated Mast
For the record, Amiral Ronarc’h was “officially launched” during a ceremony held on 7 November 2022. However, the event was a only partial launch: The covered construction dock where the first FDI frigate took shape was flooded. The hull of the first-in-class ship was not taken out to the outfitting pier due to weather conditions.
