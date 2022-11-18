As part of the tests, JS Maya conducted a test firing of the SM-3 Block IIA, an advanced BMD interceptor missile jointly developed by the United States and Japan, on November 16. Sistership JS Haguro conducted a test firing of the Block IIB variant of the missile on November 19. Both tests took place in the vicinity of Hawaii with support from the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. The target was launched from the U.S. Navy Missile Range Facility on the island of Kauai.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO