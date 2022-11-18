Read full article on original website
Rangers lineup notes: Zac Jones in, still no Vitali Kravtsov
The Rangers lineup tonight will only have one change following their disappointing loss in Seattle. Zac Jones will be in for Libor Hajek, but all other lines remain the same. There are a pair of surprises here, and none related to Zac Jones. The first is that an apparently healthy Vitali Kravtsov is not in the lineup, despite the Rangers really needing a jolt on offense. The second is that there isn’t a single line change in the forwards, again despite needing a boost on offense.
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Prospects I’m Most Thankful For
Over the past several years Steve Yzerman has re-stocked the prospect cupboards of the Detroit Red Wings. It’s to the point where it’s almost an embarrassment of riches. We are seeing the fruits of that already with the incredible play last season of Moritz Seider, and the arrival of Elmer Soderblom this season.
NHL
Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Senators
The Sharks host the Ottawa Senators Monday night at SAP Center at 7:30p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Tickets: bit.ly/3GurB8i. Game notes:. Sharks Alternate Captain Erik Karlsson played for the Senators for nine seasons. Mario Ferraro skated in his 200th...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
Caps Open Homestand vs. Avs
After going winless (0-2-1) on a three-game road trip, the Caps return home to start a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The last two games of the homestand are Washington's traditional Thanksgiving Eve (vs. Philadelphia) and Black Friday (vs. Calgary) games. A...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Third Straight OT Quite the Charm for Kraken
Jordan Eberle scores the game-winner for Seattle to beat Los Angeles in divisional showdown that is start of five consecutive Pacific games. Martin Jones stars again. It's a good thing Dave Hakstol and his Kraken team practiced 3-on-3 overtime both Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Because after dropping an OT loss to Winnipeg Sunday, the Seattle squad won in overtime Thursday and again here Saturday with a decibel-delirious crowd roaring when Jordan Eberle scored with less than three minutes left before a shootout would occur.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)
EDMONTON, AB - 'Good Knight' said the Edmonton Oilers captain in extra time. Connor McDavid scored the game-winner 1:17 into overtime, beating Adin Hill over the left shoulder with another sublime finish to earn Edmonton the extra point in a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in a hotly-contested Pacific Division battle on Saturday night at Rogers Place.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks headed into the 2022-23 season with the expectation that they would compete for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears that it’s going to be another long year in Vancouver, as the Canucks currently sport a 5-9-3 record, and the only team with fewer points than them in the Western Conference is the Anaheim Ducks. Unless they turn things around quickly, they are once again destined to be sellers at the deadline. They have some very interesting trade targets, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to call them because of it. Let’s look at a few who stand out.
NHL
Hockey announcer Singh's son dresses up as dad, mimics famous calls
For preschool dress up day, 4-year-old son channels father's signature style. It's just like the regular version of Harnarayan Singh, only smaller. Mohun Jeevan Singh, the four-year-old son of the popular Hockey Night in Canada announcer, dressed up as his old man for his preschool's dress up day. The younger...
NHL
Stamkos lifts Lightning past Predators in OT for fourth straight win
NASHVILLE -- Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal at 2:26 of overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Stamkos scored on a one-timer from the high slot following a high-sticking penalty on Mattias Ekholm. "It was one of...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PANTHERS
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Flames will not skate today with the early game start (2 p.m. MT) and held an optional practice Friday, with Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Brett Ritchie sitting for maintenance. Below are the lines and D pairs the team used in their game Thursday against Tampa...
NHL
LA Kings Prospect Report, 11/18
Kenny Connors, Alex Laferriere, Taylor Ward, Alex Turcotte, Jared Wright, Francesco Pinelli. While the Kings continue their four-game road trip, they aren't the only players fans should keep their eyes on. The Kings prospects are making an impact across their respective leagues and here is the latest!. Kenny Connors (UMASS-Amherst,...
Hronek scores twice to lead Red Wings over Blue Jackets 6-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 Saturday night for their second straight road win. Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, and Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 6, Panthers 4
SUNRISE, Fla. -- After falling behind 4-0 in the first period, the Florida Panthers nearly clawed all the way back in an eventual 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 9-7-1 on the season. "We haven't had a...
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Murphy retiring after 50 years as player, coach, executive
TORONTO -- Mike Murphy is about to close the book on his long and exemplary NHL career. On Dec. 31, the NHL vice president of hockey operations will work his final official shift in the League's war room in Toronto, monitoring and overseeing any video reviews required from the 12 games on the schedule New Year's Eve.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 19
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre on Saturday in preparation for their game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, November 19. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 -...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On the Penguins at the United Center
The team travels back to Chicago to face Pittsburgh. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks return back to the United Center to face the Pittsburgh Penguins. RECAP. The Blackhawks dropped a 6-1 decision to the Boston Bruins on Saturday...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 19 Including Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
Malkin's Unique Legacy Defined by Humor and Heart
After the Penguins defeated Detroit in Game 3 of the 2009 Stanley Cup Final after losing the first two games, three players who had big nights - Evgeni Malkin, Sergei Gonchar, and Max Talbot - sat down together to speak with the media. "Max Talbot comes there, and he is...
