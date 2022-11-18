Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Benzinga
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Lufax And SoFi: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Wall Street indices closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closing in the red while the Dow ended the session higher. Investors and traders balanced the possibilities of a slower rate hike going further and strong retail earnings with concerns of COVID-19 lockdowns and protests in China. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention on Sunday evening:
Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
Benzinga
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga
RITE AID CORPORATION (RAD) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)
Did you lose money on investments in Rite Aid? If so, please visit Rite Aid Corporation Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor...
Benzinga
Dogecoin Shines As Bitcoin, Ethereum Muted — Chartist Says 'Break Above' This Level Presents 'Great Long Opportunity' For DOGE
The two-largest coins by market capitalization were subdued on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.1% to $835.1 billion.. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Celo (CELO) +28% $0.70. Dogecoin (DOGE) +9.9% $0.10. ImmutableX (IMX) +4.2% $0.44.
Benzinga
RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final valuation of RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final valuation of the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ. As announced earlier this year, the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF will mature effective the close of business today, Friday, November 25, 2022. The final net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the ETF is as follows:
Benzinga
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CMP) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)
Did you lose money on investments in Compass Minerals International? If so, please visit Compass Minerals International Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed...
Benzinga
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
Benzinga
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Scotia Global Asset Management announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Scotia ETFs
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that the below Scotia ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange are not expected to pay year-end reinvested distributions for the 2022 tax year, based on estimates as of October 31, 2022. Scotia ETF name. Ticker. symbol. Scotia Canadian...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Element Solutions Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Element Solutions ESI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share. On Wednesday, Element Solutions will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 8 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Enovix Corporation - ENVX
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enovix Corporation ("Enovix" or the "Company") ENVX. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Enovix and certain of its...
NVIDIA: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Did Daimler Miss A Trick By Not Buying Tesla? Analyst Says 'Worse Than Blockbuster Not Buying Netflix'
Tesla Inc. TSLA has emerged as the frontrunner in the global electric vehicle market, overcoming teething problems and a funding crunch in 2018 that nearly led to its bankruptcy. What Happened: In 2019. the company received a lifeline from German automaker Daimler, which has now renamed itself as Mercedes-Benz Group...
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR") BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced. Effective at the open, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume. This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the...
MGE Energy Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, MGE Energy MGEE earned $33.72 million, a 54.96% increase from the preceding quarter. MGE Energy also posted a total of $163.40 million in sales, a 7.25% increase since Q2. In Q2, MGE Energy earned $21.76 million, and total sales reached $152.35 million. What Is...
