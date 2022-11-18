ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

USMNT settles for 1-1 draw with Wales in World Cup opener

Gareth Bale converted a penalty in the 82nd minute and Wales salvaged a 1-1 draw against the United States in both teams' Group B opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Bale earned the penalty when he received a pass inside the box and...
Clayton News Daily

The Underappreciated, One-of-a-Kind Thomas Müller

There’s a ton of video out there of Thomas Müller scoring goals and lifting trophies. There might be almost as much of the famously verbose attacker bantering with teammates and reporters, making faces, being a goof, defying norms and, perhaps, contradicting some old perceptions about what it means to be German.

