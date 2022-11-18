Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
USMNT settles for 1-1 draw with Wales in World Cup opener
Gareth Bale converted a penalty in the 82nd minute and Wales salvaged a 1-1 draw against the United States in both teams' Group B opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Bale earned the penalty when he received a pass inside the box and...
World Cup host Qatar leaves pearl diving past far behind
Before the oil and gas age, the main commodity for World Cup host nation Qatar was pearls. Qatar was at the heart of a booming pearl diving industry at the start of the 20th century.
The Underappreciated, One-of-a-Kind Thomas Müller
There’s a ton of video out there of Thomas Müller scoring goals and lifting trophies. There might be almost as much of the famously verbose attacker bantering with teammates and reporters, making faces, being a goof, defying norms and, perhaps, contradicting some old perceptions about what it means to be German.
Man United owners prepared to sell Premier League club
Manchester United owners the Glazer family have confirmed they will consider putting the Premier League club up for sale
