Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Clayton News Daily
Justin Bieber Shares Romantic Sunlit Photos of Wife Hailey for Her Birthday
Justin Bieber has a big reason to celebrate on Nov. 22, as it's the 26th birthday of his wife, Hailey Bieber. In honor of her big day, Bieber took to Instagram to share some romantic photos of the couple hanging out together and spending some time in nature. Bieber captioned...
Clayton News Daily
Fans and Celebs React to Sweet Tribute on Leslie Jordan's Instagram
Leslie Jordan has been a staple in Hollywood since the '80s, and fans are showing their support after his Instagram account shared a sweet tribute to the actor. Jordan passed away on Oct. 24 after reportedly suffering from a medical emergency while driving in Los Angeles, causing him to crash his car into the side of a building. He was 67.
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
Comments / 0