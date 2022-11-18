Read full article on original website
Fatal car/pedestrian crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car/pedestrian crash which resulted in a fatality. Around 6:30 Monday evening a pedestrian was crossing East 6th Street, at North Indiana Avenue, when she was struck by a black Chevy Traverse traveling westbound. The adult female pedestrian had serious life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she passed away. The investigation is on-going.
Yankton man enters not guilty plea in Nov. 6 homicide
YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) — The man accused of killing a Yankton woman earlier this month made a court appearance today and entered a plea. Trevor Wayne Harrison pled not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and other felony counts in connection to the November 6 death of 26-year-old Jade Rembold.
Officials say no injuries during possible shot fired investigation
Officials responded to a report of potential shots fired on Sioux City's west side on Tuesday.
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
SCPD investigate after victim says truck was shot
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a call for shots fired near W14th and Burton St. Tuesday morning. A victim stated to police that his truck was shot at and he pulled into the Goodwill on 4th St. When police arrived at The Goodwill they found...
Sioux Falls man found guilty of firearm and drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man has been found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, 35-year-old Mark James Olson, previously convicted of a felony, was found to have a loaded semi-automatic handgun. He was also in possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and the drug charge five to 40 years. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until sentencing.
Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elk Point nursing home to close in January
A nursing home in Elk Point will shut its doors just at the beginning of 2023.
Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant
Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
Sioux Falls City Council to hold Informational meeting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City council will meet for an informational meeting on Tuesday afternoon. On the agenda will be a report from the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. Additionally, there will a number of presentations. One will be dealing with the Washington Pavilion Management Agreement...
Holiday delays garbage pickup in Siouxland
Siouxland residents will have an extra day to remember to place their garbage bins at the curb due to the upcoming holiday.
Sioux Falls tradition celebrates 30 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The weather will be chilly but seemingly cooperative for the Parade of Lights in Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday evening, with a daytime high in the mid 40’s and overnight low around 27. Decorated floats will line the historic downtown on Phillips Avenue for its 30th year. Awards in six categories will be handed out after the parade at the Holiday Inn City Centre. The Parade of Lights, a day after Thanksgiving tradition, begins at 7:30 Friday evening.
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
Council to vote on development agreement for $24 million multi-family subdivision
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement with a local businessman for a $24 million multi-family subdivision on the city's east side. Dan Hiserote, of The Ridge SC, LLC, plans to build a new 212-unit multi-family residential subdivision at the Eagle...
Siouxland couple retires from Tyson Foods after 50 years with the company
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A local couple celebrated a milestone over the weekend - one not many people can claim. Darrell and Janet Mellick celebrated their retirement Saturday, Nov. 19 in Dakota City, after 50 years with Tyson Foods. This retirement has been in the works for months. The...
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
Stray of the Day: Meet Nimbus
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Nimbus, a 1-year-old, female, Labrador Retriever. She was found on the 2700 block of Edmunds Avenue. The shelter says she’s a friendly dog who LOVES to play fetch. Her name, Nimbus, means ‘rain cloud’, but this sweet pup will only bring the […]
2023 Orange City Tulip Festival Queen receives crown
The Tulip Queen received her crown on Monday and will reign over the 82nd annual Tulip Festival from May 18 through 20, 2023.
