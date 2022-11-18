Read full article on original website
BOSTON, Mass.— Casatera, maker of zero sugar tequila seltzers made for health-conscious consumers, has announced its expansion into multiple new markets, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut. Since launching in January, Casatera has expanded to almost 500 liquor stores, restaurants, bars and hotels, including select Total Wine and More, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels and Serafina Restaurants.
GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Ole Smoky Distillery, one of the nation’s fastest growing spirits companies, announced a $75,000 donation to Friends of the Smokies. The East Tennessee non-profit organization assists the National Park Service in its mission to preserve and protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the nation’s most visited national park.
