BOSTON, Mass.— Casatera, maker of zero sugar tequila seltzers made for health-conscious consumers, has announced its expansion into multiple new markets, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut. Since launching in January, Casatera has expanded to almost 500 liquor stores, restaurants, bars and hotels, including select Total Wine and More, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels and Serafina Restaurants.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO