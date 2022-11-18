ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Frigid Purple Friday, freezing temps overnight

By Meg McNamara
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28P340_0jG1WSaY00

Meteorologist Abigail Degler has your Friday afternoon forecast 02:34

BALTIMORE-- It will be a sunny, yet chilly Purple Friday before freezing temperatures overnight.

We'll be maintaining the 40s for highs this afternoon with a cold west wind still kicking in.

Sunshine with a few clouds will continue for the majority of the state with snow showers to the north and to the west of the state. Garrett County and its very western towns could see some snow through the afternoon and early evening hours.

Lows tonight will range in the 20s and 30s under partly clear to mostly clear skies.

It looks like we will continue in the 40s until next week when the 50s will move back in for a brief stint.

With all of this over the next 7 days, it does look like our forecast is primarily dry.

While temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 40s, it won't feel that way due to breezy west winds. Expect it to feel like the upper 30s at the warm point today.

The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temps up to mid-50s Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders should expect plenty of sunshine and warmer weather on Tuesday.We'll still have a frigid start, but temperatures will rise to the low 50s. They will return to the 50s again Wednesday with more sunshine. There shouldn't be any travel issues across the area or most of the east coast through Wednesday. Clouds will increase on Thanksgiving with temperatures reaching the 50s again. There will be a chance of showers on Black Friday with temperature highs in the 50s. Another storm system will approach the area late Saturday through Sunday, bringing with it another better chance for rain. Maryland will begin to dry out starting next week with sunshine returning on Monday.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures will rise ahead of Thanksgiving Day

BALTIMORE -- The temperature will not be as cold on Monday night but will dip to around 30 degrees for most of Maryland by Tuesday morning. Marylanders should expect plenty of sunshine and warmer weather on Tuesday.Temperatures will likely rise to the low 50s. They will return to the 50s again Wednesday with more sunshine. There shouldn't be any travel issues across the area or most of the eastern United States through Wednesday. Clouds will increase on Thanksgiving with temperatures reaching the 50s again. There will be a chance of showers on Black Friday with temperature highs in the 50s. Another storm system will approach the area late Saturday through Sunday, bringing with it another better chance for rain. Maryland will begin to dry out starting next week with sunshine returning on Monday.
MARYLAND STATE
wmar2news

Near record lows for Monday morning

MARYLAND — We are not done with the cold snap just yet as we face a very cold start to our Monday. A cold front has passed over us and allowed for more cold air to reinforce our already cold setup. Areas like BWI, Annapolis, Hagerstown, and even Dulles...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Expect cold temperatures ahead of the holidays

BALTIMORE -- The cold temperatures will be sticking around for a while. Expect temperatures to dip to around 30 tonight. Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s on Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds. Those temperatures will get progressively colder heading into the weekend. After another day of sunshine and highs in the mid-40s Friday, colder air will move in this weekend. Temperature highs will reach the low- to mid-40s Saturday with upper 30s to near 40 degrees on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. The coldest night will occur Sunday night with widespread low 20s expected. We will continue to experience cold temperatures in the first part of next week before the weather warms up as we near Thanksgiving. Marylanders can expect to be back in the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures continue to drop

BALTIMORE-- It's a chilly start to our Purple Friday, but it's going to shape up to be a beautiful one. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. While temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 40s, it won't feel that way due to breezy west winds. Expect it to feel like the upper 30s at the warm point today. The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
MARYLAND STATE
KREM2

Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Baltimore

TV meteorologist, pilot from Timonium, Maryland, die in news helicopter crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV — and by coworkers who'd been reporting on the crash live from the station's studio.Tayag is from Timonium, Maryland, according to his social media profile pages.Fighting back tears, anchors Jamie Boll and Molly Grantham mourned their colleagues...
TIMONIUM, MD
CBS Baltimore

AAA expects high uptick in Maryland holiday air, car travelers this year

PARKVILLE – AAA Mid-Atlantic reports it anticipates over a million Marylanders will be traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The number would eclipse last year's number of travelers."We're really staffed up," said Maryland's Federal Security Director Chris Murgia, Friday at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. "We're prepared for the holidays." Transportation officials Friday reminded air passengers not to put liquids in carry-on luggage. If travelers have any questions about what they can bring through TSA checkpoints, you can check here. AAA Mid Atlantic said it expects air travel will be 6 percent busier and car travel will be 5 percent busier this...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Victims of impaired driving honored at Maryland Remembers ceremony

ANNAPOLIS, Md. --  The Maryland Remembers ceremony has been held over the past 19 years in honor of the people who lost their lives to impaired drivers."Let us take this day and remember our loved ones who were so senselessly taken from our lives," Deb Hardy said. "My daughter did not have to die. None of our loved ones had to die because we all know that drunk driving is 100 percent preventable."Hardy explained that her 13-year-old daughter was killed by a drunk driver the same year Maryland Remembers started. On Monday evening at a hotel in Annapolis, Governor Larry Hogan,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Several online sportsbooks will begin accepting mobile bets in Maryland on Wednesday

HANOVER, Md. -- The state of Maryland will officially launch mobile sports betting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.This pivotal point in gambling has been two years in the making after the majority of voters in the state filled in the "yes" circle on their ballot. Governor Larry Hogan has previously stated that there were delays in the rollout process because of regulators.But on Tuesday, the state leader said the launch is happening just in time for major sporting events this weekend. "This process took longer than it should have, but we are excited that this launch is in time for fans to...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Betting line: Explaining wagers as Maryland mobile sportsbook set to launch

BALTIMORE -- Starting Wednesday morning, Marylanders will be able to place a bet from their mobile devices.Online sports betting launches at 9 a.m.If you are new to betting, all of this might be a little bit overwhelming. There are so many different ways to bet on sports. "Player props, team props," a bettor said.Let's talk about the three most basic types of bets for new sports bettors.The first is a Moneyline bet. That is a type of bet that only includes odds to win. Using this weekend's Ravens game as an example, you can tell that the Ravens are the betting...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Governor-elect Wes Moore discusses humble beginnings, unifying Maryland with WJZ

BALTIMORE -- If you blinked or ran to the fridge just as the polls were closing in Maryland, you would have missed the Associated Press' call that Democrat Wes Moore was the winner in the race for governor. By any standard, his victory was huge, but carries with it more than just numbers. United States and Maryland history was also made on election night, as Moore would become the first Black governor of Maryland and only the third in the United States. The governor-elect granted his first local television interview to WJZ. In our studio on TV Hill, soon-to-be governor Wes Moore...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy