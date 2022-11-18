Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know: LGBTQ+ in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The LGTBQ+ community has been around in West Tennessee since the first humans arrived in the area. Just like our area’s businesses, cities, and more, there are 5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know: LGBTQ+ in West Tennessee!. Notable People. Like everywhere, West Tennessee has...
WBBJ
Events this week in West Tennessee: Nov. 21-27
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Penguin Michoacana Gourmet to open (Humboldt) Cookies for Cancer Free meals (Henderson) Dresden Rotary Turkey Trot (Dresden) Friday, November 25. Saturday, November 26. Christmas Hee-Haw (Selmer) Sunday, November...
WBBJ
Downtown Improvement Grants announced for West Tennessee communities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — $1 million in Downtown Improvement Grants will be distributed to communities across Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee made the announcement Tuesday, along with Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. A news release states the funding will support improvements to building facades and outdoor public...
WBBJ
Gerald “Jerry” Dewayne Wainscott
Services for Gerald “Jerry” Dewayne Wainscott, 77, will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brothers Gene Price and James Hazlewood officiating. Interment will follow at Tumbling Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 10:00 am until service time. Mr. Wainscott, a retired Truck driver, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on March 26, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to James and Raydeane Brown Wainscott. He was a member of Tumbling Creek Baptist Church where he served as song leader, he also played the steel guitar in the group “The Song Masters” with Joel and Mary Kelsey. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Katie Lou Pruitt Wainscott who died October 12, 2007, his son Todd Wainscott, his great granddaughter Mary Sherwood, his great grandson Aaron Sherwood, and three brothers Jim Wainscott, Ben Wainscott, and Rick Wainscott.
WBBJ
Restaurants to offer meals for Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is just days away, and with high grocery prices, you might be looking to eat out this holiday. If you want to skip out on making Thanksgiving meals at home, there are plenty of places around West Tennessee to choose from. “We really try to...
WBBJ
Warmer Weather & Rain Showers Coming to West Tennessee
We smashed a record this morning in Jackson down to 14°. It was the coldest fall morning on record before November 24th. Tonight might be our last night below freezing this week as southerly winds and warmer weather is expected to return this week. A low pressure system and a cold front will each take their turn bringing rain showers back to West Tennessee on Thanksgiving and during the upcoming weekend. We will have the latest forecast details on the incoming warm up and the latest on the showers heading our way coming up here.
Comments / 0