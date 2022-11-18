Services for Gerald “Jerry” Dewayne Wainscott, 77, will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brothers Gene Price and James Hazlewood officiating. Interment will follow at Tumbling Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 10:00 am until service time. Mr. Wainscott, a retired Truck driver, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on March 26, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to James and Raydeane Brown Wainscott. He was a member of Tumbling Creek Baptist Church where he served as song leader, he also played the steel guitar in the group “The Song Masters” with Joel and Mary Kelsey. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Katie Lou Pruitt Wainscott who died October 12, 2007, his son Todd Wainscott, his great granddaughter Mary Sherwood, his great grandson Aaron Sherwood, and three brothers Jim Wainscott, Ben Wainscott, and Rick Wainscott.

MCKENZIE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO