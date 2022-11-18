LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 13 indictments Thursday. • Christopher Curry, 42, of Dunlow, W.Va., charged with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession/use of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication for allegedly possessing heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone, and an altered sniffing/inhaling device containing chemical residue; and being manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance or other intoxicating substance to the degree that he was a danger to himself or other persons or property, or unreasonably annoy persons in his vicinity on Feb. 16.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO