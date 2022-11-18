Read full article on original website
Related
Woman pleads guilty to federal drug crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia woman accepted a guilty plea to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Melissa Dawn Lockhart, 49, of Huntington, sold approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine on February 25, 2021 to an undercover officer at her Huntington home. Her scheduling is […]
Man arrested in West Virginia for battery, strangulation and more charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man for domestic battery, strangulation or suffocation, and more charges. Willie McCoy was arrested in the Beech Creek community by Cpl. M.J. Mounts with assistance from the Gilbert Police Department, the MCSO says. According to the MCSO, McCoy was arrested for alleged […]
thelevisalazer.com
Victoria P. Jordan, 82, of Louisa, KY
Victoria P. Jordan, 82, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at her home. Victoria was born August 23, 1940 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Milton and Polly Lee Jordan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Daniels; daughter Thelma Copley; and siblings James Harvey Jordan, Louise Fugitt, Fiona Lester, and Elsie Ward.
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence Grand Jury returns 13 indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 13 indictments Thursday. • Christopher Curry, 42, of Dunlow, W.Va., charged with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession/use of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication for allegedly possessing heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone, and an altered sniffing/inhaling device containing chemical residue; and being manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance or other intoxicating substance to the degree that he was a danger to himself or other persons or property, or unreasonably annoy persons in his vicinity on Feb. 16.
West Virginia man admits to possessing 690 grams of fentanyl, selling 200 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man pleaded guilty on Monday to selling quantities of meth and fentanyl and to having a firearm in relation to a drug crime. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 26-year-old Kilan Nicks, also known as “Low,” maintained two Huntington residences, one on Roby Road and one on […]
Buck illegally killed in Putnam County results in a $10,000 enhanced penalty
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Natural Resources Police Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran have been busy in Putnam County recently. Officers stated that they investigated a complaint in the Bills Creek area that led to a suspect admitting that he shot an 8-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures a little over 22 inches resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty.
Ironton Tribune
Forest retires after 26 years
After 26 years with the force, Sgt. Tony Forest has retired from the Ironton Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, there was a retirement party for Forest in the lobby of the Ironton City Center with family members and his fellow officers in attendance. But he assured everyone that he will...
WSAZ
Man arrested on warrants after harassment, indecent exposure incident
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has taken a man into custody after his bond was revoked for a burglary incident in October of 2021, as well as warrants in connection with two incidents in October and November of 2022. According to court documents, Granville James Hayden, 57,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Portsmouth Police investigate a double homicide
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Portsmouth Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are looking into a double homicide. It happened during the early morning hours on Sunday. According to initial reports, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Chillicothe Street outside of...
q95fm.net
Woman Scheduled For Trial In Floyd County Arrested In The Courthouse
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies made an arrest at the Floyd County Courthouse last week. 49-year-old Stephanie Cooley, who was scheduled to go on trial for shoplifting last Thursday, was stopped at the security checkpoint of the courthouse. Deputies discovered a container of meth stashed within Cooley’s purse, alongside a bottle of pills and a glass pipe.
q95fm.net
Drug-Trafficking Organization Taken Down In Mingo County
A drug-trafficking organization was recently taken down in Mingo County. The overnight operation was the result of an investigation that had been active for over two-years. Several agencies made a coordinated effort in this operation, including the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, CUFFED Task Force, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the DEA alongside the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force.
Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
West Virginia residents on alert after alleged racially-charged incidents over the weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic imagery. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black […]
Man who drove into West Virginia Dairy Queen indicted for attempted murder
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of driving into a Scott Depot Dairy Queen was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. 41-year-old Casey Oxley was indicted for attempted murder, destruction of property, assault on emergency service personnel, and assault of a healthcare worker. According to a criminal complaint, troopers responded to the Dairy Queen […]
City councilman resigns amid funds scandal in association with political grifter
(HUNTINGTON, WV) – District 9 Huntington City Councilman Dale Anderson has made clear his intention to resign his position effective Friday in the midst of controversy regarding city funds. The resignation was confirmed by the City of Huntington Friday afternoon and comes in the wake of controversy stemming from...
Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
West Virginia man sentenced for shooting woman in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who pleaded guilty to an unlawful wounding charge for shooting a woman in the face has been sentenced to prison. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Brett Peters, 40, was sentenced to one to five years in prison. The prosecutor’s office says the sentence was suspended […]
1 dead, Carter County, Kentucky Judge-Executive injured in Rowan County crash
At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.
q95fm.net
Magoffin County High School Officials Report Threatening Statement From Student To Law Enforcement
Earlier this evening [November 16th], Magoffin County High School received a report that a high school student had made a threatening statement. School officials immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police to complete an investigation. The student in question will not be allowed on school property until the matter has been thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities.
wchstv.com
Putnam County church building destroyed by fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Putnam County church building was destroyed Saturday after catching fire. Harmons Creek Nazarene Church caught fire about 4 p.m., Poca Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shawn West said. First responders reported battling the blaze for about four hours. Fire departments from Nitro, Big Tyler...
Comments / 0