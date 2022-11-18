ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Patriots’ Bill Belichick calls Trent Brown benching ‘a coaching decision’

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots offense struggling to score against the Jets wasn’t surprising. Their alignment to start the game was though. When the offense got the ball in the first quarter, Isaiah Wynn trotted onto the field in Trent Brown’s normal spot at left tackle as the 6-foot-9 lineman watched from the sideline with a winter hat on. Brown hadn’t missed a snap prior to the benching, and didn’t enter the game until the second quarter when Wynn went down with a foot injury.
Patriots bench Trent Brown in surprise move, Isaiah Wynn starts at left tackle

FOXBOROUGH — In a surprise move, Isaiah Wynn began Sunday’s game back to his old post. Trent Brown was benched to start against the Jets, with Wynn taking his place protecting Mac Jones’ blindside. It’s an odd situation, as Brown wasn’t listed on the injury report at has appeared to be New England’s steadiest tackle. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on to start the game.
David Andrews remarkably back at Patriots practice, new player spotted, too

FOXBOROUGH — Nobody is ever going to question David Andrews’ toughness. Less than 48 hours after needing a pair of trainers to help him hobble to the Patriots locker room, the center was back on the practice field with his teammates. Andrews suffered a thigh injury that NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported as potentially season-ending, but he’s already trying to gut through it.
