Patriots released a veteran running back and added another kicker on Monday
FOXBOROUGH – Life in the NFL is tough. A little over a week ago, Tristan Vizcaino made two field goals and hit three extra points as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. On Monday, the kicker was back inside the Patriots locker room. The Patriots signed Vizcaino back to...
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots walk-off win over Jets
FOXBOROUGH – It’s not always easy against the New York Jets. Bill Belichick approached the podium with a smile following Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Patriots’ division rivals. The Patriots coach had plenty of nice things to say about his teams defense and special teams. The...
What Jets QB Zach Wilson said after struggling again in loss to Patriots
Sunday marked another poor performance for Zach Wilson against the New England Patriots. The Jets’ second-year quarterback completed 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards in the 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. The loss dropped Wilson to 0-4 vs. the Patriots in his young career and was the franchise’s...
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots beat the New York Jets
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots offense could probably use another bye week to work out their issues. The weather was cold, the Patriots defense was hot and somehow their offense looked frozen against the New York Jets on Sunday. This wasn’t pretty. In fact, it was downright ugly inside Gillette Stadium.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick calls Trent Brown benching ‘a coaching decision’
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots offense struggling to score against the Jets wasn’t surprising. Their alignment to start the game was though. When the offense got the ball in the first quarter, Isaiah Wynn trotted onto the field in Trent Brown’s normal spot at left tackle as the 6-foot-9 lineman watched from the sideline with a winter hat on. Brown hadn’t missed a snap prior to the benching, and didn’t enter the game until the second quarter when Wynn went down with a foot injury.
Door still open on David Andrews return, Patriots would’ve had Isaiah Wynn at practice
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots didn’t practice on Monday, but still had to issue an injury report due to NFL rules. That’s why the team released a hypothetical practice report that updated the status of several Patriots veterans. This report shows which players would’ve been limited had the...
Jets’ Justin Hardee thought Patriots blocked him in back on Marcus Jones TD
FOXBOROUGH — New York Jets special teams captain Justin Hardee thought there should have been a flag against the Patriots on Marcus Jones’ game-winning touchdown return in the Patriots’ 10-3 win on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. He was one of the last Jets with a shot to...
Patriots bench Trent Brown in surprise move, Isaiah Wynn starts at left tackle
FOXBOROUGH — In a surprise move, Isaiah Wynn began Sunday’s game back to his old post. Trent Brown was benched to start against the Jets, with Wynn taking his place protecting Mac Jones’ blindside. It’s an odd situation, as Brown wasn’t listed on the injury report at has appeared to be New England’s steadiest tackle. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on to start the game.
Vince Wilfork, Rodney Harrison are semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
FOXBOROUGH – The NFL announced their 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 on Tuesday. At first glance, you’ll notice three notable Patriots on the list and one step closer to Canton. At second glance, you’ll see a who’s who of players you may have forgotten were in New England.
How another Patriots win over stumbling Jets played on New York tabloids
There was some odd optimism in New York this week about the Jets’ chances to beat the Patriots on Sunday. That optimism was reflected on the back pages of the New York Daily News and the New York Post. Yes, the Jets are better than they’ve been and the...
Patriots C David Andrews’ thigh injury may be season ending (report)
FOXBOROUGH — There is still testing to be done, but the Patriots may have lost veteran center David Andrews for the season in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Jets at Gillette Stadium. Citing sources, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the news does not look good:. “#Patriots...
NFLPA alleges NFL owners colluded to nix fully guaranteed QB deals: report
The player's association grievance stems from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's unprecedented five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.
Jets frustrated by Zach Wilson acting ‘like he isn’t the problem’ (report)
Zach Wilson’s offense was atrocious at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. They opened the second half with five straight three-and-outs and picked up two total yards in the final two quarters, leading Robert Saleh to call the offense “dog (expletive)” after a 10-3 loss. Apparently things were even worse behind closed doors.
Patriots’ Kyle Dugger explains which film is most valuable to study
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots are crunched for time this week. Fresh off a 10-3 win over the Jets, they only have four days to prepare for the Minnesota Vikings, a team they see once every four years. There’s only so much time for players to watch film and study up on an unfamiliar opponent.
Scott Zolak: David Andrews injury overstated by ‘bad report,’ Patriots C could return soon
A Patriots broadcaster is pushing back on a report that David Andrews might be out for the season. The center was severely hobbled by a thigh injury in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Jets and needed two staffers to help carry him to the locker room. On Sunday night, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided a grim update.
Patriots set Mac Jones up to fail, offensive issues aren’t on him | Mark Daniels
We can start by saying the obvious: Mac Jones isn’t Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert or Josh Allen. He doesn’t have the physical makeup to rush for 100 yards or throw a 40-yard strike while sprinting out of the pocket and falling sideways. His throwing power will never hit 99 on Madden and neither will his athleticism.
David Andrews remarkably back at Patriots practice, new player spotted, too
FOXBOROUGH — Nobody is ever going to question David Andrews’ toughness. Less than 48 hours after needing a pair of trainers to help him hobble to the Patriots locker room, the center was back on the practice field with his teammates. Andrews suffered a thigh injury that NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported as potentially season-ending, but he’s already trying to gut through it.
Patriots met with Justin Jefferson before draft, Bill Belichick says WR ‘was not a secret’
FOXBOROUGH – When the Patriots were prepping for the 2020 NFL Draft, they did their due diligence on that year’s receiver class. At the time, pundits said that draft had the potential to be a generational class at receiver. That’s why the Patriots met with several at the...
Rams vs. Saints: How to stream LA-New Orleans game for free Sunday
A pair of desperate teams are meeting up Sunday in New Orleans when the Saints host the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in Week 11. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.
Mac Jones: Patriots’ red zone woes ‘super disappointing’
The New England Patriots scored only one touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday, and it didn’t come on offense or defense. Rookie Marcus Jones returned a Jets punt 84 yards in the game’s final moments to push New England past its divisional rival, 10-3. The win...
